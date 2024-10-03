Unsealed Election Doc Reveals Incredibly D'oh! Mistake By Rudy Giuliani

Former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani texted the wrong number in instructing someone on how to overturn the 2020 election results in Michigan, according to a court filing that was unsealed Wednesday.

The embarrassing tidbit was among multiple revelations in prosecutors’ four-count felony charge against the former president for his efforts to subvert the 2020 election and his alleged role in the Capitol attack that followed.

Giuliani, who unsuccessfully litigated claims of balloting fraud on behalf of Trump in court, also pursued other avenues to reverse tallies in swing states that legitimately went Joe Biden’s way.

In a passage intended for a person identified by Politico’s Kyle Cheney as a “Michigan GOP leader,” Giuliani typed, “So I need you to pass a joint resolution from Michigan legislature that states that, * the election is in dispute, * there’s an ongoing investigation by the Legislature, and * the Electors sent by Governor Whitmer are not the official Electors of the State of Michigan and do not fall within the Safe Harbor deadline of Dec. 8 under Michigan law.”

He attempted to send the message “though failed because he typed the wrong number on his phone,” prosecutors wrote.

Michigan had officially certified Biden’s victory a few weeks after the election.

Giuliani is charged as a co-conspirator of Trump to overturn election results in Georgia and has also been charged with election-related crimes in Arizona. He was slapped with a massive penalty for defaming election workers in Georgia, and recently was disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York.

Rudy Giuliani's alleged texting gaffe was noted in an unsealed court filing. JIM WATSON via Getty Images

h/t Daily Beast

