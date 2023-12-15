Unseasonable warmth continues with rain chances through Saturday

The Canadian Press

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault hailed a "monumental" deal Wednesday to close out COP28, the first time the United Nations climate summit of nearly 200 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels. The agreement approved in Dubai was welcomed by some observers as a historic turning point in global climate negotiations and stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week. But many warned of what they saw as loopholes and distractions in the agreement that could undermine the acti