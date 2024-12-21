Unseasonably warm this weekend across Colorado

CBC

Much of Nova Scotia is under weather warnings from Environment Canada as a nor'easter powers through the province, causing travel woes.Ferries travelling to Newfoundland from North Sydney have been cancelled. The ferries headed from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia have also been cancelled.There are many cancellations at the Halifax airport for early in the day, while one morning departure was cancelled at the Sydney airport.Environment Canada's warnings are calling for anywhere from five to 30 more centim