Unseasonably warm this weekend across Colorado
Denver7 Forecast- 12/21/24. Sunshine and 60s in Denver Saturday. Staying dry this weekend, with some light snow arriving for the mountains into Monday.
VANCOUVER — Winds approaching 140 km/h have been hitting Vancouver Island weather stations after Environment Canada issued the latest in a series of wind warnings for the B.C. coast.
An interesting, wintry setup in southern Ontario on Thursday overnight into Friday could mean higher snowfall totals in parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this time around.
Forecasters around the world are awaiting the return of La Niña. The arrival of the climate phenomenon caused by cooling ocean waters can have big impacts on Prairie winter weather. But CBC's weather specialist Ethan Williams says La Niña may not pack the same punch this time around.
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.
Two new baby lizards have hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo, the first of their species to be bred there, zoo officials said Thursday. Perentie lizards, or Varanus giganteus, are native to Australia and one of the world's largest lizards, dwarfed only by the Komodo dragon and a few others. “It is incredibly rewarding for our team to experience success breeding this species,” zoo curator Byron Wusstig said in a statement.
As winter takes a break for the holidays it will make a triumphant return in January. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Mammoth Overland's latest model has a cozy, wool-lined interior with a king-size bed.
Here’s where we stand across Canada after the opening waves of winter washed over the country—and a look ahead at what's next over the next few weeks and months
Chinook winds were certainly at play this week, bringing big temperatures swings to parts of Alberta
EDMONTON — The Alberta government has announced plans to ban new mountaintop removal and open-pit coal developments on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains, but the new rules wouldn't apply to advanced projects like a contentious mine proposed for the Crowsnest Pass.
The snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan Wednesday night is now moving into Manitoba.Areas south of Highway 1 received up to 20 cm of snow overnight and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was recommending against travelling on several highways early Thursday morning.By 9:30 a.m. CST, most of the highways had been upgraded to partially covered with snow, though highways in and around Maple Creek still had travel not recommended."We had a fairly heavy band of snow centred around Swift Current an
Much of Nova Scotia is under weather warnings from Environment Canada as a nor'easter powers through the province, causing travel woes.Ferries travelling to Newfoundland from North Sydney have been cancelled. The ferries headed from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia have also been cancelled.There are many cancellations at the Halifax airport for early in the day, while one morning departure was cancelled at the Sydney airport.Environment Canada's warnings are calling for anywhere from five to 30 more centim
Pre-Christmas travel plans will be impacted this weekend as a nor'easter beginning Friday night will bring significant snowfall to much of the Maritimes.The storm will develop along the Eastern Seaboard before moving south of the province on Saturday with snow along its northern edge.The heaviest snowfall is set for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and into southeastern New Brunswick. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)Most of mainland Nova Scotia, as well as P.E.I. and southeastern New Brunswick, will land in the significan
MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — The federal government has dropped huge gates at the mouths of three inlets, as well as internal waterway barriers from a plan to protect New Jersey's back bays from the type of catastrophic flooding they endured during Superstorm Sandy.
Bushfires in Australia's Victoria state burnt out of control on Saturday, with authorities issuing an evacuation order at the highest danger rating for hundreds of residents in the state's west. The alert was for an area near the Grampians National Park, about 241km (149 miles) west of state capital Melbourne, and included rural towns such as Halls Gap, population 495. Authorities have warned of a high-risk bush fire season this Australian summer after several quiet seasons compared with the 2019-2020 "Black Summer" fires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.
With the world going green, but a shift in politics in the United States, where does that leave a company like BEP stock in the next three years? The post Where Will Brookfield Renewable Stock Be in 3 Years? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
A strong storm is expected across Atlantic Canada this weekend bringing a wintry-mix and strong winds. Details with Melinda Singh.
Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su
The P.E.I. Green Party's energy critic says Maritime Electric's plan to expand its power generation on the Island through the use of fossil-fuel technology is shortsighted. Peter Bevan-Baker said he was "very disappointed and not entirely shocked" to learn that the energy utility is applying to spend $427 million on a combustion turbine, a battery for energy storage systems, and internal combustion engines. "Maritime Electric is not necessarily known for being a progressive company when it comes