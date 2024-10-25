Unseasonably warm weekend in Denver ahead of possible first snow
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
Where is La Niña? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest on our sea surface temperatures and what that means in terms of Canada's winter weather pattern.
Coastal British Columbia will see strong winds overnight with gusts that could reach speeds of between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour.
AMOC collapse would bring severe global climate repercussions, with Europe bearing the brunt of the consequences.View on euronews
The Bank of Canada's latest rate cut could push gas prices higher, says a petroleum industry expert.
Earthquakes are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, often causing widespread devastation, triggering tsunamis and altering the landscape of a region. But how strong was the strongest earthquake of all time?
Extreme weather has thrashed the United States this year with more flood emergencies than any other year — a deadly, sobering statistic that scientists say paints a picture of the future as the planet warms.
As of Friday afternoon, Kristy was located about 1115 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja, California and continues to move west.
Breaking: The body of 59-year-old Robert Belding, who went missing during last weekend's atmospheric river is believed to have been found on Friday. Taya Fast has an update.
Torrential rain set off by an approaching tropical storm swamped eastern Philippine cities and towns overnight in widespread flooding that trapped people, some on their roofs, and sparked frantic appeals for rescue boats and trucks, officials said Wednesday. (AP Video shot by John Michael Magdasoc )
The Greater Vancouver Zoo is mourning the death of one of its iconic animals after Jenga the giraffe was found dead in his barn on Wednesday.
Two snow leopard cubs, Zoya and Minu are making their public debut at the Toronto Zoo. The cubs were born on May 13 at the zoo and have been living with their mother Jita since then. The snow leopard is considered a vulnerable species, and the World Wildlife Fund estimates only 4,000 to 6,500 individuals remain in the wild.
Remnants of what was Hurricane Oscar begins impacting Atlantic Canada Thursday afternoon. Rain becoming more widespread overnight into Friday morning bringing heaviest rain to SE Newfoundland. Winds will also be gusting 60-90km/h. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
An announcement that La Niña has formed could come soon. The climate pattern will play a major role in our winter weather.
MONTREAL — A Montreal suburb with a park overpopulated with white-tailed deer says it has carried out the first phase of its cull, with 64 animals killed.
Staff at the Greater Vancouver Zoo are mourning the death of eight-year-old giraffe Jenga, who was found dead in his barn on Wednesday.The zoo said in a statement that the eight-year-old male was found "peacefully resting in his barn stall" moments after having a meal on Wednesday but did not provide further details.The Giraffe Conservation Foundation said the animals can live up to about 25 years in the wild and potentially longer in captivity. This means Jenga lived about a third of his life e
Don't put away the shorts and golf clubs just yet, we have another blast of warmth moving into Ontario next week, which could perfectly align for a record warm Halloween
Indian authorities have shut schools, evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and canceled trains in parts of the country as rescue teams braced on Thursday for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Tropical Storm Dana is expected to intensify, bringing winds of 100-110 kph (62-68 mph) and gusts up to 120 kph (74 mph), as it pushes toward the country's eastern coastline, where it is set to make landfall late Thursday and early Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Climate scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in South Asia.
The folks at Blue Mountain are hoping for a new version of winter this season after experiencing the mildest winter on record in 2024. Michael Vann has this sneak peek into what we can expect on the slopes.