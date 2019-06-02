Unseeded teen Vondrousova into quarterfinals

Unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova continued her unlikely march into the French Open quarterfinals on Sunday, stunning No. 12 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-0 in Paris.

The 19-year-old Vondrousova, who has yet to lose a set at Roland Garros, advances to a showdown with No. 31 seed Petra Martic of Croatia.

"I'm just happy with my game," said Vondrousova, who needed just 59 minutes to blow past Sevastova. "Yeah, really happy."

Martic advanced after beating Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

It's the first Grand Slam quarterfinal for either player and a rematch of the Istanbul final earlier this season, which Martic won.

Vondrousova has reached at least the quarterfinals in the last six tournaments she's appeared in, dating back to February.

No. 26 seed Johanna Konta of Britain knocked off No. 23 Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2, 6-4 to lock up one of the final spots in the quarters.

"It was a good match," Konta said. "I mean, I thought I had very, very few drops in my level, which I think definitely kept the pressure on her and in trying to find a solution."

Konta's quarterfinal opponent will be seventh-seeded American Sloane Stephens, who topped No. 19 Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-3 in the day's final match.

"Whoever I'm playing I'm looking forward to it," said Konta before she knew her quarterfinal opponent. "It will be a great opportunity for me to play against one of the best players in the world. Both of them are Grand Slam champions, Garbine being a two-time Grand Slam champion. It's a great position for me to be in."

--Field Level Media