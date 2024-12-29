The unseen burden on caregivers as Arizona sees rising rates of Alzheimer's
Alzheimer’s is the fastest-growing disease in Arizona and now the seventh leading cause of death, according to CDC data and the Alzheimer's Association.
Alzheimer’s is the fastest-growing disease in Arizona and now the seventh leading cause of death, according to CDC data and the Alzheimer's Association.
People have strong opinions on the "underwear vs. commando" argument when it comes to how we sleep. Here's what the experts have to say.
One study found that there are 14 modifiable risk factors for dementia. Here are things you can do right now to lower your risk, according to doctors.
If you sit most of the day, there's a solid chance you have this.
Cases of a wretched stomach bug are surging in parts of the United States this winter, according to government data.
Newfound belief in government health care comes as some Republicans are getting ready to push for cutting government spending on health care programs such as Obamacare and Medicaid
These small changes in the evening will help boost your mood the next day.
"She didn't want us to go through what she went through," Carissa Wulf, 25, says about her mother, who died of breast cancer
A genetic analysis suggests the bird flu virus mutated inside a Louisiana patient who contracted the nation’s first severe case of the illness, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week.
Health officials: Northern Kentucky resident dies after rabies exposure
Infectious disease experts reveal what does and doesn't alarm them when it comes to the H5N1 virus.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to be released from the hospital Friday — two days after getting nine titanium plates installed during a surgery to stabilize the ribs he broke when he was bucked off a horse last weekend.
First come the horseshoe crabs. Hoisting their round, tank-like shells, they trundle out of the Delaware Bay under the first full moon in May to mate and lay their eggs.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Cagnacci moved from California to Tennessee with hopes of starting a new chapter in a state that touts a low cost of living and natural beauty.
The US hasn’t learned lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic that it could use to mitigate the threat of pathogens like H5N1 bird flu that keep showing signs of their own pandemic potential, health experts told CNN Friday.
Israeli forces have arrested dozens of staff, including a hospital director after raiding the last major functioning health facility in northern Gaza, Gaza’s ministry of health says.
Most Americans believe health insurance profits and coverage denials share responsibility for the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO — although not as much as the person who pulled the trigger, according to a new poll. In the survey from NORC at the University of Chicago, about 8 in 10 U.S. adults said the person who committed the killing has “a great deal” or “a moderate amount” of responsibility for the Dec. 4 shooting of Brian Thompson. Despite that, some have cast Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect charged with Thompson’s murder, as a heroic figure in the aftermath of his arrest, which gave rise to an outpouring of grievances about insurance companies.
Feeling a little lost this Twixmas? It's a good time to prepare for the New Year.
Police say arsenic was detected in the blood of family members who ate the cake in Torres.
The hospital's nursing director says ICU patients in comas and on ventilation machines have been forced out.