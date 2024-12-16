Unsettled, rainy pattern will continue in storm-battered B.C.

A quarter of a million B.C. Hydro customers lost power over the weekend due to dangerous wind gusts and heavy rains. Part of Highway 99 was closed on Saturday and Sunday due to a landslide that tragically claimed the life of one person.

CBC News also reported the tragic passing of one person in Surrey after being struck by part of a falling tree.

Now, another round of heavy rains will begin on Tuesday, lasting into Wednesday. This time, however, the winds won't be as severe as they were on the weekend, although they will still be gusty.

B.C. forecast rain totals through Wednesday - Dec. 16, 2024

Unfortunately, this pattern of unsettled weather will not be ending in the long range.

Heavy rain starts Tuesday

Tuesday will start off on a dry note for the Lower Mainland as Vancouver Island is the first to see the rain brought in by a moisture-laden Pacific low.

The rain will become heavy on the west side of Vancouver Island by the afternoon, with the mainland starting to see rain pick up as well throughout the late afternoon and evening.

B.C. forecast precipitation Tuesday afternoon - Dec. 16, 2024

We could see peak rainfall rates reach 5-10 mm/h, which could lead to localized flooding and small landslides, especially in areas impacted by the previous storm.

Wind gusts will be limited to 40-60 km/h along Vancouver Island's west coast and along the northern Gulf Islands. Wind gusts in the Lower Mainland will be even lighter at 20-40 km/h.

B.C. forecast wind gusts Tuesday afternoon - Dec. 16, 2024

The rain will persist into Wednesday morning, after which it will fully transition to alpine snow as the system moves through the cold, mountain air.

Once again, there won't be much of a break for folks in the province, as yet another system will come onshore by the end of the week.

There is also a potential for a couple more systems to roll in through the holidays next week.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather across B.C.