Unsettled weather for New Year’s Eve celebrations, Met Office warns

London revellers keen to ring in the New Year will be facing windy weather, the Met Office has warned.

After a windy night across much of southern England and parts of Wales, temperatures are expected to be nearer to normal on New Year’s Eve with the day starting bright in some places.

But the Met Office warns there will be plenty of showers around with overnight rain still clearing in eastern areas.

In London and the south, winds are expected to strengthen with the strongest winds along the coasts.

Scattered, blustery showers are expected to develop throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers.

Strong winds are expected in London for New Year’s Eve celebrations although it is expected to stay dry and around 8C. Showers are possible across much of the country throughout the evening.

A weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of England and Wales for New Year's Eve, with gusts of 50-55mph are likely across wide areas.

Strong gusts will also drive squally showers across the area, bringing hail and the risk of thunder.

The warning is in place until 12am on Sunday, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport possible, forecasters said.

New Year's Eve will start bright in places, but there will be plenty of showers around, with the overnight rain still clearing eastern areas



In Scotland, Edinburgh will be cloudy but is expected to remain dry on Sunday evening for Hogmanay celebrations.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said: "A blustery day especially across the south and the very far north east of the UK, and with the winds coming in from the north-west a cooler feeling day compared to Saturday but still just reaching double figures in the south.

"Then into the evening as we begin to approach midnight for many parts, Northern Ireland, England and Wales we continue to see some further showers, so certainly recommend a rain jacket if you are planning to be about around midnight.

"For Scotland it should turn a little but drier here and with some lighter winds, it will turn quite chilly too, so maybe a thicker jacket here as we approach midnight.

"Then for the rest of the night very little changes really, still the risk of some further showers, showers may well return across parts of Scotland too as we start the New Year's Day morning."

London and the south can expect drier conditions on New Year’s Day, with the Met Office forecasting the day will be largely dry for most, with isolated showers.

The temperatures around southern Scotland will become increasingly unsettled, with showers merging into more extended periods of rain and hill snow at times.

Winds, however, will remain mainly light.