'Until we meet again ... We love you': Perry principal Dan Marburger laid to rest

Hannah McKay/File Photo/ReutersPrince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, will not act as substitutes for King Charles, the Times of London reports. All three remain so-called counselors of state—meaning members of the royals who can stand in for Charles if the latter is ill or abroad—but the Times reports that the government bill defining the role includes a provision that only “working members of the royal family will be called on to act as counsellors of sta