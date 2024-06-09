‘Untouchables’ turned their back on Modi in India’s biggest state, Telegraph finds

Dalits protest their treatment after the rape and killing of a lower caste woman in 2020 - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Under the scorching noon sun of rural Uttar Pradesh, villagers seek whatever shade they can, gathering under trees or behind walls.

It is one of those days when there is no power in the village of Bhogipur, a collection of shanty houses on unpaved roads that hosts a community of Dalits, the lowest Hindu caste in India’s stratified society.

Without air conditioning, staying inside is not an option.

Life has long been hard here, says Reshma, a 27-year-old Dalit woman. But the government of Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Jannata Party (BJP), which she voted for in 2014, had only made it harder.

“Our kids face discrimination in schools,” she said. “Our men are beaten, murdered for loving or intending to marry an upper caste women, our women are raped or treated as sexual objects. We face humiliation at all levels of society, including at religious places.”

But last week the tables turned. This small village is part of a quiet revolution that proved crucial in denying Mr Modi and the BJP a majority in India’s parliament.

Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest region and elects 80 members of the 543-seat Lok Sabha. Mr Modi spared no effort in the attempt to hold the province, inaugurating a temple to the Hindu god Lord Rama in Ayodhya (controversially on the site of a pre-existing Muslim shrine) and providing free rations and housing loans to the poor.

But in this year’s vote, the BJP won just 36 seats here – down from 62 in 2019.

That helped to leave Mr Modi’s party – touted as an unstoppable force through much of the election run-up – 32 seats shy of the 272 it needed to form a majority.

On Sunday, Mr Modi was inaugurated for a third term as a chastened figure.

Announcing his coalition with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr Modi on Friday touted the need for “consensus” politics, a far cry when his party was pledging to win 400 seats alone on the campaign trail.

Key to the BJP’s humbling was a shift in the voting habits of Dalits.

Although officially abolished in 1950, India’s 2,000-year-old social hierarchy still exists throughout the country, categorising Hindus at birth.

There are four main groups: Brahmins (priests and teachers), Kshatriyas (warriors and rulers), Vaishyas (traders and merchants) and Shudras (labourers).

Narendra Modi, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has admitted that politics needs to be more conciliatory after election result - RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE

Those who fall outside these groups are known as Dalits, also known as “untouchables”, forced to take the jobs that nobody else wants, like cleaners, scavengers and latrine workers.

While Mr Modi himself claims to be a member of what is known as the “other backward classes” (which some dispute), his party is dominated by middle and upper-caste Hindus.

The INDIA opposition coalition, led by the Congress party, turned the election into a referendum on Mr Modi’s pledges to help the poor and fight joblessness. That message appealed to the Dalits, who make up 166 million of India’s 1.3 billion-strong population – and about 21 per cent of the population in Uttar Pradesh.

Having long marginalised India’s Muslim voters (during his campaign, Mr Modi referred to them as “infiltrators” who “have more children”), the loss of Dalit support could not be made up with gains in other areas.

Neeraj Kumar, 37, a Dalit man from the Barabanki constituency of Uttar Pradesh, told The Telegraph he had voted against the BJP because his crops had been overrun by cattle.

“It has been happening for many years now after the BJP banned the sale of beef,” he said. “What will my family eat when our crop is destroyed by the stray cattle?”

“[The] cow is a holy animal but we should not kill human beings in her name. If we complain about the damage to our crops, the upper-caste BJP supporters harass us and even beat us with impunity,” Mr Kumar said.

“Our community has suffered under every government but things turned ugly under the BJP rule,” Reshma told The Telegraph. She said she feared that if the BJP had reached 400 seats, it would have altered the constitution to make it less favourable to Dalits – removing their provisions of government jobs and welfare schemes.

Rahul Shivgarh, a 30-year-old trainee nurse, agreed. The “Samvidhan [Constitution] is paramount. It gives us [lower classes] some reservations and safeguards. If it is changed, we will lose them – so, we voted against the party (BJP),” he said.

Large sections of the upper castes also drifted away from Mr Modi in the region.

Prem Shukla Haldar, a Brahman from Dighiya village in Rae Bareli who runs a small shop, shifted his vote against the party.

“They [Dalits] supported Modi over the past decade but have become estranged from him now,” Mr Haldar said. “There is this opinion that they have become economically worse off than earlier and feared that a majority BJP government in New Delhi would push them further to the margins.”

More than two-thirds of India are considered lower class and Dalits make up around a tenth of the population - MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Yogendra Yadav, a pollster who accurately predicted the election, unlike the widely publicised exit polls, said that Mr Modi’s setback in Uttar Pradesh did not mark the death knell of his boisterous form of Hindu nationalism.

“I would not rush to declare a defeat of Hindutva politics because the BJP’s [hardline] ideology poses a long-term threat to the foundations of the Indian nation state. That threat has not disappeared.”

In the national government, the BJP has had to settle for a coalition government with allies like Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United). Both espouse a secular political outlook.

Mr Yadav, who campaigned for the INDIA opposition, warned the opposition against complacency about the larger threat of the “RSS-BJP”, referring to the paramilitary Hindu organisation that is a progenitor of the BJP.

“This result has given us a foothold, it has given an entry to the battleground. The battle is still to be fought because the battle against RSS BJP cannot be merely electoral,” Yadav said.

“It has to be political, ideological, and cultural, which is a battle that remains to be, that challenge still remains.”