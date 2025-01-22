See the unusual snowy sights across the South as once-in-a-generation winter storm slams drops snow

From kayaking in the snow to sledding on a cookie sheet, Texas and Louisiana residents found a number of creative ways to enjoy the historic winter storm that walloped the South on Tuesday.

Parts of Texas and Louisiana saw their first-ever Blizzard Warning as the powerful storm marched across the region and dumped more than a half-foot of snow, according to reports.

Texans and Louisianans alike took advantage of the unusual winter weather.

These folks decided to go sledding by way of hitching a kayak to the back of a pickup truck.

Another group opted to drag a snowboard behind a golf cart.

Looped video of snowboarder being dragged behind a golf cart.

This woman took her dog named Remi, adorned in a bright red puffy coat, out to see the snow. She told FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel it was the first time Remi had seen the freshly fallen powder.

Here, two men in an ATV drive past people sledding in the snow in Houston.

An ATV drives past residents sledding in the snow during a winter storm in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

While some residents used actual sleds, others took a more unconventional route by using household items such as cardboard boxes and baking sheets.

Overall, many residents were a bit perplexed at how much snow they received.





