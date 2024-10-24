Unveiling the Magic Behind “Agatha All Along”'s Pivotal Tarot Card Scene

In episode 7, Lilia does a Safe Passage Tarot spread, which reveals critical plot twists. An astrologer breaks down what each card means

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel; getty Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2024 MARVEL.

Warning: spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 7 ahead.

Marvel’s Agatha All Along expands on the enchanting world of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), an ancient witch who initially captured fans’ attention in WandaVision.

Throughout the Marvel series, there have been a number of intriguing clues leading up to the seventh and most recent episode, "Death’s Hand In Mine,” but the plot thickens.

In the episode, Teen (Joe Locke) and Agatha share an awkward exchange and uncomfortable silence while on an eerie journey down the Witches’ Road, a mystical path leading them to their next trial — a challenge based on the Tarot.

Upon entering a castle, they both undergo costume changes with nods to famous pop culture witches: Agatha transforms into the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz, while Teen takes on the guise of Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty.

Reading Tarot to each other proves to be unsuccessful without their divination witch, Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), by their side, and the more answers they get wrong, the more swords start to fall from the ceiling. This is when the scene abruptly switches to Lilia's perspective.

Amid her emotional outbursts and flashes of premonition, she realizes that she has been living her life in fragments — gaps in time, experiences out of sequence — but as the puzzle pieces finally fall into place, Lilia recalls what went wrong during the earlier Tarot trial.

Determined to correct her course, she returns to the table and begins to read a spread of her own: the Safe Passage Spread, a Tarot layout designed for those on a quest. Along the way, she discovers crucial details about all the characters and the journey they've been on.

Here's a breakdown of the pivotal scene and what all the cards mean in Tarot.



Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (L-R): Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+.

What is a Safe Passage Spread?

In the tarot, spreads are a common and essential part of any reading, as they are fundamental and structured ways to explore the energies, challenges and insights surrounding the situation. Each spread is designed with a particular focus and intention, whether for decision-making, relationship dynamics or, in Lilia's case, navigating a particular journey.



In every reading, the role of the querent — the person seeking answers — is vital. The querent’s energy shapes the reading, as their intentions and emotions are transferred into the cards when shuffling. Then, after shuffling the cards, the querent cuts the deck, symbolically creating a break from the past and opening the door to new insights.



When the querent asks a question, the question must be thoughtful and deeply connected to their journey on Earth. Whether it’s about relationships, career or personal growth, the tarot connects with the querent’s quest for clarity and direction, grounding mystical insights in the practical and spiritual realities of their life path.



What is the order of the Safe Passage Spread?

In episode 7, Lilia gives her coven a crash course on Tarot and what all the cards in the spread mean. Here's a complete breakdown.



First card: The traveler, aka the querent hoping to get answers.

Second card: What’s missing? The reason for your quest.

Third card: The path behind and the lessons learned.

Fourth card: The path ahead and the space for growth and discovery.

Fifth card: The obstacle in your journey.

Sixth card: Potential windfall and unexpected gain.

Seventh card: What you must overcome to reach your destination.

Tarot card meanings

In the pivotal scene, Lilia pulls a total of seven cards that end up having significant meaning, both within the show's story and in Tarot. Below is a breakdown of each card, and the character it represents.

Queen of Cups

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (L-R) Teen (Joe Locke) and Lilia Caldeu (Patti LuPone) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+.

The Queen of Cups represents compassion, emotional intelligence and deep intuition. It is often associated with a feminine Water sign (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces), but it doesn’t have to be. This card can also suggest that the reader is in touch with their feelings and a source of support or nurturing for others.

The Queen of Cups mirrors Lilia’s emotional depth and intuitive nature. As the traveler in the Safe Passage Spread, Lilia is deeply connected to her emotions, navigating her journey with compassion and wisdom. Her ability to trust her instincts and care for others along the way — despite the turmoil she faces — shows her as a nurturing figure, even as she learns to heal herself.

Three of Pentacles

Courtesy of Marvel Television Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Teen (Joe Locke), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+.

The Three of Pentacles is a card of collaboration, teamwork and valuable work. It can indicate that one’s success comes through cooperation and the ability to work well with others, blending individual talents toward a shared goal.

This card also reflects Lilia’s journey toward finding her place and working with her coven. Lilia discovers that her success doesn’t come from her powers alone but through collaboration and shared purpose. The Three of Pentacles highlights the idea of combining individual talents, which Lilia experiences as she connects with those who will help her along the way.

Knight of Wands

Courtesy of Marvel Television Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) and Teen (Joe Locke) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG

In Tarot, the Knight of Wands represents action, adventure and enthusiasm. This card reflects the energy of charging forward with passion and confidence, but it can also suggest impulsiveness or the need to temper one's fiery ambition with discernment.



The death of Alice (Ali Ahn), represented by the Knight of Wands, is a critical turning point for Lilia. This card symbolizes the impulsive and passionate nature of the Knight, whose fiery approach can sometimes lead to rash decisions. This, in turn, encourages Lilia to balance her drive with caution.

High Priestess

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+.

The High Priestess represents mystery, intuition and the subconscious mind. This card can be an indicator of hidden knowledge, encouraging the reader to trust their intuition and look beyond the surface for deeper truths. It’s a call to tune in to inner wisdom and spiritual insight.

Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata) represents the High Priestess, embodying an untapped potential. The presence of Jennifer symbolizes a crucial aspect of Lilia’s journey as she discovers the deeper layers of herself and the power of her future coven. Jennifer is also an 11th-generation root worker and Hoodoo practitioner.



Three of Swords

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn)

A card of heartbreak, sorrow or betrayal, Three of Swords symbolizes emotional pain and difficult experiences in Tarot. However, it can also signal a need to heal, release and obtain wisdom from a painful experience to grow stronger.

In this particular case, Agatha’s journey is marked by betrayal and emotional pain that stems back to her upbringing and childhood. The Three of Swords reflects this, symbolizing the heartbreak Agatha endures and also causes.

Tower (reversed)

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Teen (Joe Locke) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+

In its reversed position, the Tower suggests avoiding or delaying change that is crucial and necessary. It can indicate resistance to upheaval or a refusal to confront difficult truths. While upright, the Tower represents sudden, often chaotic transformation, but the warning is about the dangers of stagnation and holding on too tightly to the old when in reverse.

Teen (who is actually Billy, the son of Wanda Maximoff) represents the Tower reversed, reflecting the way he’s chosen to rise to the occasion and not let his dark past define him.

Death

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel; getty

Despite its intimidating name, the Death card isn’t always about a literal death. It can also symbolize transformation, endings and new beginnings. This card represents the closure of one chapter in life, often leading to the birth of something new.

Major spoiler alert! Rio (Aubrey Plaza) is personified through the Death card, revealing the major twist that her character is actually the Marvel villain Death. There are subtle hints at this fact throughout the series, including the meaning of her name, “Rio” which translates to “River” — life itself is like a river that starts, runs its course and eventually reaches its end. Rio represents the transformational energy of endings and new beginnings.

