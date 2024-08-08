UofL Men's and Women's Basketball teams to be featured October 4th at "Louisville Live"
UofL Men's and Women's Basketball teams to be featured October 4th at "Louisville Live"
UofL Men's and Women's Basketball teams to be featured October 4th at "Louisville Live"
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
This former Boston Bruins forward will no longer be a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
Kevin Durant made Team USA basketball history on Tuesday against Brazil by passing WNBA legend Lisa Leslie as the player to score the most points at the Olympics for both the men's and women's teams. After achieving such amazing Team
The basketball legend got upstaged by perhaps an even bigger hero at the Games.
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Sam Watson leaves the Paris Games with another world record in speed sport climbing but without the Olympic gold medal.
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz recently won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Men's Final. The tennis champ has chosen to celebrate with a hair transformation – take a look…
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson bailed out the U.S. women out from a near collapse Thursday in the Olympic 4x100 relay, overcoming a German runner in the anchor leg to help the Americans win their heat and move to the gold-medal race.
Here's how much Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals are worth — plus, the additional prizes athletes win when they make the 2024 Summer Games podium
This former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman has high expectations for his new club.
The Owen Sound Attack and Kingston Frontenacs involved in a trade featuring a former NHL draft pick
Here's what the leaderboard looks like after Round 1 of the women's golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday at Le Golf National:
The swimmer has competed with Team USA in four Olympic Games through the years
Air Horse One is just brilliant branding.
Suni Lee's sense of humor is unmatched. On Monday, after failing to medal on the balance beam at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Team USA gymnast posted a hysterical, self-deprecating video about the whole situation. For context, there'
The Algerian 66kg finalist and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei were previously ruled ineligible by the International Boxing Association.
Giordano said in June that he intends to play for a “few more years” amidst his unrestricted free agency status.
PARIS — It's been a tough few days for Andre De Grasse.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — This time at the Olympics, hammer thrower Annette Nneka Echikunwoke got to compete. Not only compete, but win a medal — for the United States.
PARIS — Alysha Newman had to wait a long time before she was allowed to make her final vault.