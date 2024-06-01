Upcoming community meeting to discuss expansion of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is moving forward with plans to expand. Gregory Holland is the President and CEO for the Straz Center. He said updates have been years in the making. "The Straz Center had grown for all those years and we're now frankly running out of room and this push to expand the Straz Center matches with the expansion of Tampa and Tampa Bay region," said Gregory Holland, Straz President and CEO.