Upcoming gravel bike race in TBM a world championship qualifier

On June 15, the Town of The Blue Mountains will host a major gravel bicycle race.

The Blue Mountains Gravel is a UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) sanctioned event that is one of two North American qualifiers for the UCI’s Gravel World Championship event held in October in Belgium.

On June 3, local bike racing enthusiast and event volunteer Bill Abbotts updated The Blue Mountains council about the big race coming to town that will feature an international lineup for competitors.

“This is a big deal, not many people understand how big this is,” Abbotts said in an interview with CollingwoodToday. “We need to support this if we want it to continue.”

Gravel bike racers from around the world have registered to participate in the event from countries such as: Japan, the USA, England, Mexico, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Columbia. The race will also feature riders from across Canada.

Abbotts has been busy recently putting up 23 signs that caution local motorists about the race that will be happening on June 15. The competition starts at Osler Bluff Ski Club and follows a loop course that will take competitors on some of the most scenic and challenging gravel roads in the town.

Male riders under 60 and female riders under 50, will complete three laps – a total distance of 120.4 km – on the loop before returning to the start/finish at Osler Bluff ski club. Older riders will complete two laps. The top 25 per cent per category will qualify for world's in Belgium.

Abbotts said this is a serious racing event and many of the riders participating will be on bikes worth more than $10,000. Abbotts said most of the riders would arrive in town and stay at accommodations around the local area. Many will practice the course in the days leading up to the event.

“There are a limited number of races you can go to to qualify (for the worlds),” Abbotts said. “It’s a competition and it’s hard on equipment. You have to have really good equipment.”

Abbotts said all intersections with a left turn or stop sign will be monitored by OPP officers the day of the race, while in other spots volunteers will be on hand. Members of the Grey Grannies are assisting on race day.

“They’re a great bunch,” he said.

Abbotts said they hope to see about 300 riders register for the event and local bike enthusiasts are welcome to participate or attend to cheer on the riders.

“I’m encouraging locals to watch, cheer or register,” said Abbotts. “There is lots of room for people who want to test themselves a little bit.”

Abbotts himself, a keen bike rider, will not be competing.

“I work it,” he said.

Abbotts said the popularity of bike riding on rural gravel roads has been growing in recent years.

“The roads are quieter. There is less traffic and less hassles,” he said of the reasons for the expansion of interest.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca