Upcoming stormy weather cancels Christmas events

Organisers of two separate Christmas events have cancelled their festive celebrations this weekend due to Storm Bert.

Chelmsford's Christmas lights switch-on and Christmas Time at Canvey Seafront have been pulled.

According to the Met Office, Storm Bert is due to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow across parts of the UK.

The organisers of the events have apologised to residents in statements released online.

Those running the Chelmsford event said: "Although our event won't now go ahead on Sunday, Chelmsford's lights will be switched on over the weekend when it is safe to do so."

However, the planned arts and crafts market is set to be relocated indoors to The Meadows.

The team said they were disappointed there was no switch-on event, but "can't wait to be back in 2025 to make next year's event our biggest yet".

The Canvey event was set to have Christmas lights and live entertainment.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, due to the extremely bad weather conditions this weekend, we have had no choice but to cancel our Christmas event.

"We understand how disappointing this news is, and we are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

Refunds are set to be offered to people who may not be able to make the rescheduled date, which is due to be announced next week.

