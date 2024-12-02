An updated look at Monday's forecast
Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties have been hit hard with snow, and more is expected going into this week.
Difficult driving conditions continue through this weekend across portions of Ontario as powerful snow squalls continue whipping off all five of the Great Lakes
An intense lake effect is forecast through the rest of the weekend, causing as much as 1 to 2 feet of additional snow in some areas.
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week
Just about every major city across the country picks up double-digit snowfall totals through a typical month of December
Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty
"Sunday Night Football" in Week 13 sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Buffalo Bills. Here's the latest on a snowy forecast for the game.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.
Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst
President-elect Trump’s victory is expected to result in the U.S. exiting the Paris Agreement once again and more broadly disengaging from global climate efforts. Experts say they don’t expect this to derail international work to address global warming, but that it will cede U.S. leadership on climate issues and technology in a way that could make the country less…
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
TORONTO — Ontario is urging the federal government to amend proposed electricity regulations after an analysis by the province's system operator concluded the rules would mean $35 billion in additional costs by 2050.
Mark Robinson reports from Washago where the highway has been closed stranding many in the middle of lake-effect snow squalls.
This is the moment a bear chased a small herd of three moose into a pond in Yukon, Canada on July 17. One of the moose turned around and challenged the bear, causing it to give up on its pursuit.
Post-Thanksgiving travel will be treacherous in parts of the Great Lakes region on Monday with more lake-effect snow falling after the region was already buried under feet of it, while cold temperatures remain across a large swath of the United States.
Some of the hardest hit areas so far were in New York state, where several villages reported more than 40 inches of snow.
Weather in December will be cooler than normal in the Windsor-Essex region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.In fact, the weather agency says the region is the only one in Canada where cooler temperatures are forecasted. But January and February will be warmer than usual, said senior climatologist Dave Phillips. "I'm going to say that this winter is going to be more of a winter than last year," Phillips told CBC's Windsor Morning."But you know … it could still be warmer than no
Paralyzing amounts of snow are continuing to smother towns along the eastern shores of the Great Lakes as a record-breaking lake-effect snowstorm blasts the region, prompting major road closures and travel bans.
Floods soak entire basements into piles of muddy and soggy furniture, wood and drywall. Hailstorms smash windows and take chunks out of siding. High winds topple trees through rooftops.Big storms and other disasters can quickly turn parts of homes into trash. Rebuilding and repairs can add to the pile of construction, renovation and demolition (CRD) waste. But one Canadian insurance company is trying to change that. The Co-operators Insurance has launched a pilot project to recycle waste from in
While artificial Christmas trees might be the popular choice during the holiday season, nothing beats the smell of a fresh balsam fir. But new research out of the University of New Brunswick shows the popular tree is at risk of being harmed by climate change. Anthony Taylor, a forest ecologist and professor of forest management at the University of New Brunswick, said the balsam fir is an important species in the region, making up about 20 per cent of all the trees in the province.Taylor and two