An updated look at Monday's forecast

Weather in December will be cooler than normal in the Windsor-Essex region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.In fact, the weather agency says the region is the only one in Canada where cooler temperatures are forecasted. But January and February will be warmer than usual, said senior climatologist Dave Phillips. "I'm going to say that this winter is going to be more of a winter than last year," Phillips told CBC's Windsor Morning."But you know … it could still be warmer than no