Updated Winooski Traffic Video

Reuters Videos

STORY: Canada said this week it was imposing a 100% tariff on EVs imported from China - including vehicles made there by Tesla. But a Reuters source says Elon Musk’s firm had approached Ottawa ahead of the announcement seeking a lower rate.The company reportedly wanted something similar to its deal in the EU - where it faces a tariff of just 9%. That compares with rates of up to around 36% for other Chinese EV imports. The source says the EU calculated its rate looking only at direct subsidy costs - whereas the U.S. and Canada have included other factors including environmental and labor standards. Washington in May said it was quadrupling its duties to 100% following the assessment. Now the Canadian duties will kick in from October. There was no immediate comment on the Reuters report from Ottawa, or Tesla. The company doesn’t disclose its Chinese exports to Canada. But Reuters analysis shows it ships Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers to the country from its Shanghai plant. Other brands that ship from China, including Volvo and Polestar, have said they are assessing the impact of the tariffs.