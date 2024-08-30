Updated Winooski Traffic Video

Latest Stories
A decade of secret romance and promotions: Inside the allegations rocking a major bank’s leadership
The former CFO of Royal Bank of Canada had an inappropriate relationship with an underling, the bank claims.
- CBC
Court rules against Vancouver in mushroom dispensary crackdown
In February 2022, an inspector with the City of Vancouver arrived at a business to find a sign outside reading "mushroom dispensary, psychedelics, coca leaf, kratom, peyote, LSD, DMT."Inside the Medicinal Mushroom Dispensary at 651 East Hastings St., the inspector saw a counter with a sign that said "Coca Leaf Café," with more signage advertising drinks and a warning that coca use can result in a positive drug test. Another sign read, "No minors."The inspector estimated that 90 to 95 per cent of
- Reuters Videos
Tesla asked Canada for lower tariff on China-made cars: source
STORY: Canada said this week it was imposing a 100% tariff on EVs imported from China - including vehicles made there by Tesla. But a Reuters source says Elon Musk’s firm had approached Ottawa ahead of the announcement seeking a lower rate.The company reportedly wanted something similar to its deal in the EU - where it faces a tariff of just 9%. That compares with rates of up to around 36% for other Chinese EV imports. The source says the EU calculated its rate looking only at direct subsidy costs - whereas the U.S. and Canada have included other factors including environmental and labor standards. Washington in May said it was quadrupling its duties to 100% following the assessment. Now the Canadian duties will kick in from October. There was no immediate comment on the Reuters report from Ottawa, or Tesla. The company doesn’t disclose its Chinese exports to Canada. But Reuters analysis shows it ships Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers to the country from its Shanghai plant. Other brands that ship from China, including Volvo and Polestar, have said they are assessing the impact of the tariffs.
- Bloomberg
Iron Ore’s ‘Irrational’ Rally Past $100 Triggers Warning From Chinese Media
(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore has jumped by about 10% in 10 days to breach $100 a ton, prompting the official journal of China’s metals industry to pen a long article on why the gains are overdone.The steelmaking material has powered higher in the face of a barrage of downbeat commentary on prospects for Chinese demand — including from top global iron ore miner BHP Group Ltd. The advance is piling pressure on China’s struggling steelmakers, according to state-affiliated China Metallurgical News.“The c
- Reuters
United Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize strike
Over 90% of the flight attendants participated, with 99.99% of the votes in favor of a strike authorization, the union said. It is the first time since the 2005 bankruptcy negotiations that flight attendants at United voted on strike authorization, it added. Over 28,000 flight attendants of the Chicago-based carrier affiliated with the AFA have been negotiating for a double-digit base pay increase and higher pay for time at work - including on-ground duties, retroactive pay, schedule flexibility and work rule improvements.
- South China Morning Post
China invests US$6.1 billion in data centre infrastructure amid surge in demand for AI chips
China has invested 43.5 billion yuan (US$6.1 billion) on a nationwide project to build eight computing hubs, according to a Xinhua report citing a senior Chinese official, as the US-China tech war over semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) rages on. The direct investment from the Chinese government had also incentivised more than 200 billion yuan in additional money from other entities, including private capital, as of the end of June, according to Liu Honglie, head of China's National
- South China Morning Post
China says EU brandy being dumped on local market, but won't impose duties - for now
An investigation by Beijing has found that European Union brandy is being dumped on the Chinese market at a rate significantly lower than its retail price in Europe, threatening "substantial damage" to local industry. However, the authorities stopped short of imposing provisional anti-dumping duties, a move that may temporarily reduce tensions in the brewing EU-China trade war. The Ministry of Commerce said in a preliminary ruling on Thursday that the imports - which mostly come from France - ha
- South China Morning Post
Huawei revenue up by a third in 2024 amid resurgent smartphone sales in China
Chinese telecoms gear giant Huawei Technologies has reported a 34 per cent jump in revenue for the first half of 2024, continuing a strong comeback in premium smartphones after the company overcame US sanctions. Total revenue for the six months through June reached 417.5 billion yuan (US$58.6 billion), up from 310.9 billion yuan in the same period last year, the company said in a report released on Thursday. Its net profit margin was 13.2 per cent during the period, compared with 15 per cent a y
- SmartAsset
Is $2.5 Million the Magic Number for a 60-Year-Old's Retirement?
With careful planning, $2.5 million can fund a comfortable retirement starting at age 60. But as with any major life transition, retirees must weigh a complex set of variables from taxes to healthcare to ensure their nest egg lasts decades. Though everyone’s situation differs, this level of savings can provide most the flexibility to retire […] The post Is $2.5 Million Enough to Retire at 60? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
- South China Morning Post
Alibaba logistics firm Cainiao launches next-day cross-border deliveries by way of Hong Kong
Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the shipments subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, has launched an express cross-border courier service for next-day delivery in China of foreign parcels. The service allows the goods, stored at a Cainiao warehouse near the Hong Kong International Airport, to be moved across the Pearl River Estuary to Zhuhai, in Guangdong province. They will then be flown to Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province before being delivered to customers, a
- United Press International
Beyond financial concerns, retirement can bring feelings of uselessness
Most discussions of retirement focus on the financial aspects, but retirees may also struggle with deeper issues of meaning, relevance and identity.
- Reuters
Chinese EV maker BYD boosts net profit despite discounts
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD reported improved net profits in the second quarter thanks to its extended market leadership, even though it led a protracted price war with aggressive discounts on its best-selling models. BYD's net profit hit 9.1 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in the April-June quarter, up 32.8% from a year earlier and its fastest growth since end-2023, while revenue grew 25.9% to 176.2 billion yuan, it said in a stock exchange filing.
- South China Morning Post
Chinese smartphone brand Realme targets 100 million AI handset shipments in 3 years
Chinese smartphone maker Realme aims to ship 100 million artificial intelligence (AI) handsets in the next three years, according to CEO Sky Li, as the firm gears up to "popularise AI" for young consumers as global competition intensifies. Realme is breaking into the hotly contested field by sharpening its focus on imaging, efficiency and personalisation, which revolve around the core needs of young users, Li said in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post. "2024 marks the starting
- Reuters
US senator presses Intel CEO on chips award after job cut plan
Republican Senator Rick Scott on Wednesday asked Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger for more details on the company's plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs despite being set to receive nearly $20 billion in U.S. grants and loans to boost chip production. In a letter seen by Reuters, Scott questioned if the Commerce Department's planned awards had failed "to include real metrics that would protect taxpayer dollars from going to companies that could not meet high standards for U.S. manufacturing and job creation." The Commerce Department in May announced a preliminary agreement for $8.5 billion in grants and up to $11 billion in loans for Intel as well as access to a 25% investment tax credit.
- GOBankingRates
I Was Making $26K, Now I’m Planning To Retire at 45: 4 Ways I Prepared My Finances
Annie Cole is a finance expert and women's money coach, but she once struggled with her own finances. Find Out: I'm a Retired Boomer: Here Are 3 Debts You Should Definitely Pay Off Before Retirement...
- Reuters
China will not impose anti-dumping measures on EU brandy for now
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Beijing said on Thursday it would not impose provisional tariffs on brandy imported from the European Union despite finding it had been sold in China below market prices, giving both sides room to breathe in tense trade talks. China's commerce ministry said in a statement it had found that European distillers had been selling brandy in its 1.4 billion-strong consumer market at a dumping margin in the range of 30.6% to 39% and that its domestic industry had been damaged. "Provisional anti-dumping measures will not be taken in this case for the time being," the ministry said, leaving open the possibility Beijing may act in the future.
- South China Morning Post
China's Nvidia wannabe, Tencent-backed AI chip start-up EnFlame, flags IPO intention
Tencent Holdings-backed Chinese artificial intelligence chip start-up Enflame has kicked off the "tutoring" process with an investment bank ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO). The Shanghai-based unicorn - which was valued at US$1.65 billion last September, according to venture deal tracker Pitchbook - has hired China International Capital Corporation, one of the country's biggest investment banks, to coach company executives on IPO-related issues, the China Securities Regulatory Co
- Reuters
Exclusive-Shell plans wide cuts in oil exploration division, sources say
Shell plans to scale back its oil and gas exploration and development workforce by 20% as CEO Wael Sawan widens his cost-saving drive to the highly profitable division after deep cuts in renewables and low-carbon businesses, company sources said. Shell's oil and gas production division, known as upstream, which includes the exploration and well development units, accounted for over one third of the company's $28.25 billion in adjusted earnings in 2023. Exploration is vital for oil and gas companies in order to replenish depleting reserves and discover new resources that, if developed, can be highly profitable.
- Fortune
Ross Stores’ CEO made a whopping 2,100 times as much as her typical employee in 2023
Barbara Rentler raked in $18.1 million in 2023, while rank-and-file workers made just $8,600.
- Yahoo Finance Video
Should you rush to buy the new iPhone 16 or can you wait?
Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 16 launch event is just weeks away. On September 9, the tech giant will unveil its latest iPhone generation alongside the latest Apple Watches and AirPods. Should tech consumers run to the Apple Store upon release or wait to go out and spend on a new device? CNET editor-at-large Bridget Carey joins Wealth! to talk about the best consumer tech deals ahead of the Labor Day Weekend and as retailers shift focus farther down the road to the holiday season. While you may want to upgrade some of your tech, Carey advises consumers to be cautious about Apple (AAPL): "There's going to be an Apple event soon, just two weeks. Apple is going to be revealing new gadgets, and so I would say if you're going for like a brand new phone, no. But it's a great time for a sale if you don't care about having the newest stuff because retailers have to sell their inventory, so they're going to discount all the current earbuds and the other gear like old phones." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth! This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.