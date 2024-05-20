Updates on sports teams coming to NWA and the River Valley
The Fort Smith Marshalls start their season this week and USL Arkansas is launching its first team
VANCOUVER — Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, citing several unnamed sources, was first to report Sunday that the 27-year-old right-winger is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening. Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during
It pays to play well in major championships. Just ask Xander Schauffele.
On any other afternoon at any other tournament, Adam Hadwin’s seventh hole would have served up the most surreal scenes of the day. During the second round of the PGA Championship though, it was just another hole.
“I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies.”
As legalized gambling becomes ubiquitous in North Carolina, former Hurricanes defenseman Aaron Ward is a cautionary tale. And it’s a tale he wants to tell.
After losing to the New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes went through end-of-season exit interviews with an eye toward next season.
Relive Oleksandr Usyk's victory over rival heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in ten pictures.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele faced yet another major champion down the stretch and this time delivered some magic of his own. He swirled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the PGA Championship for his first major championship in another thriller at Valhalla. The birdie putt denied Bryson DeChambeau — and LIV Golf — a chance at another major title and put Schauffele in the record book with the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history. “I just kept tellin
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
The Undertaker made an impression on his wife, Michelle McCool, before they met
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has been shorter, lighter and older than all of his opponents since he moved up to the heavyweight division. Usyk's heart and skill are enormous, and he overcame a major size disadvantage against Tyson Fury to become the world's first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years. Usyk defeated Fury by split decision on Sunday, knocking down his hulking opponent in the ninth round and eventually earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-o
Kevin Pillar tucked a keepsake ball into his bag from his 1,000th career hit that meant even more to him than just putting the Los Angeles Angels ahead to stay in a series-clinching victory over the reigning World Series champions. While Pillar is a California native, his parents just retired to Texas last December and were at the ballpark for Sunday's game, even when their son wasn't starting against the Rangers. The 35-year-old Pillar has only been with the young Los Angeles team for about three weeks.
NEW YORK (AP) — Every now and then, New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes looks to catch a hitter off guard with a funky delivery. Sometimes he hesitates on the rubber in the middle of his windup and turns his back to the batter like a corkscrew — maybe even faking a throw — before finally firing home. Other times, he starts all of a sudden with an old-fashioned quick pitch to the plate. Cortes' creativity often delights the Yankee Stadium crowd, especially if it throws off a hitter's timin
Rod Brind’Amour, who has guided the Hurricanes to the NHL playoffs — and to a first-round win — in each of his 6 seasons, will return on a multi-year deal.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Dylan Cozens scored twice and added an assist as Canada edged Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday to remain unbeaten at the world hockey championship. Canada, the defending champion, improved to 6-0 in the tournament, with one of those victories coming in overtime. Switzerland suffered its first loss in six contests. The win moved Canada atop the Group A standings with 17 points, two ahead of second-place Czechia. The Canadians square off against Czechia on Tuesday. Switzerland stands th
The Preakness has turned into a quite a spoiler lately on the road to the Triple Crown. Mystik Dan's 2 1/4-length defeat Saturday marked the sixth consecutive year the Kentucky Derby winner failed to win the Preakness. This time it was Seize the Grey and Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas who beat the Derby winner in the Triple Crown's middle race at Pimlico.
Today marks the second part of the Triple Crown of horse racing: the Preakness Stakes. See all horses' live odds and post positions.
Ignore the noise whenever this contract comes through. Lawrence has earned it and the Jaguars would be foolish to go in an alternate path.
PRAGUE (AP) — Defending champion Canada had to recover from an early scare before rallying to beat Finland 5-3 for its fifth victory from five games at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Captain John Tavares set up the winning goal with his second assist with 8:28 remaining in the final period, finding Brandon Hagel at the left post to score into an open net. It was only the second shot on goal for Canada in the period. Dawson Mercer finished it off with an empty net goal with 20 sec