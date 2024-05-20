Updates on sports teams coming to NWA and the River Valley

Associated Press

Kevin Pillar tucked a keepsake ball into his bag from his 1,000th career hit that meant even more to him than just putting the Los Angeles Angels ahead to stay in a series-clinching victory over the reigning World Series champions. While Pillar is a California native, his parents just retired to Texas last December and were at the ballpark for Sunday's game, even when their son wasn't starting against the Rangers. The 35-year-old Pillar has only been with the young Los Angeles team for about three weeks.