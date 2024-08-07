UPDATES FROM SWBNO

Latest Stories
Michelle Obama Weighs In On Simone Biles' Bowing Gesture After NFL Star Trashes It
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
- CBC
Surge of water from B.C. landslide dam breach fills Fraser River
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Star Let Go by Blue Jackets
This former Boston Bruins forward will no longer be a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
- FTW Outdoors
Marlon Humphrey deservedly got ripped for calling Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade 'disgusting'
It was the image that perhaps will be the most memorable one from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to Rebeca Andrade after the Brazilian gymnast won gold in the women's floor final, and there were meaningful reasons for
- Variety
French Gold Medalist Leon Marchand Snubs Interview With Lea Salame’s Celebrity-Focused Olympics Show Because It ‘Doesn’t Fit His Values’
Leon Marchand, the 22 year-old swimming champion who made Team France proud with four gold medals and one silver at the Paris Olympics, ranks as one of the games’ biggest breakout athletes. After wrapping up his last competition on Monday, Marchand, who is originally from Toulouse, in Southern France, and travelled to Paris with his …
- HuffPost UK
I Just Realised Why 2024 Olympians Ring A Bell, And It's Actually Really Touching
There's a very Parisian reason behind the celebration.
- The Weather Network
Massive hail strikes southern Alberta Monday, causes major damage
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
- Hello!
Carlos Alcaraz's fresh hair transformation causes a stir following Olympic medal
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz recently won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Men's Final. The tennis champ has chosen to celebrate with a hair transformation – take a look…
- Time
Faith Kipyegon Disqualified From Olympic Race
A controversial disqualification for obstruction was overturned after Team Kenya appealed.
- The Weather Network
Tropical downpours and a taste of early fall this weekend in Ontario
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
- FTW Outdoors
How Danny Jansen can become the first MLB player in history to play for 2 teams in the same game
The name Danny Jansen may go down in MLB history for the quirkiest thing: the catcher could be come the first player ever to play for two teams in THE SAME GAME. How is that possible, you ask? It's a bit of a story. OK, so back on June 26, Jansen was the starting…
- Futurism
Major Earth Systems on Track for Collapse, Scientists Find
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
- The Canadian Press
Rogers' hammer throw gold rescues the day for Canada at the Paris Games
PARIS — With just two throws to go and trailing her American rival, Camryn Rogers stepped into the hammer throwing circle at Stade de France.
- The Canadian Press
Romanian PM to boycott Olympics' closing ceremony after 'scandalous situation' in gymnastics ruling
PARIS (AP) — Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that he will boycott the Paris Olympics ’ closing ceremony due to a “scandalous situation” that cost a Romanian gymnast a bronze medal.
- The Canadian Press
Canadian sprinter De Grasse fails to qualify for Olympic 200-metre final
PARIS — It's been a tough few days for Andre De Grasse.
- USA TODAY Sports
Olympic golf leaderboard: Women's scores, results from Round 1 at Le Golf National
Here's what the leaderboard looks like after Round 1 of the women's golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday at Le Golf National:
- Prevention
A Foot-Long Worm From Hell Is Invading Texas—and It’s Really Hard to Kill
There’s an invasive species of worm making itself known in Texas once again—the hammerhead flatworm.These worms are toxic, hard to kill.
- People
Ryan Lochte Explains Why U.S. Swimmers Can’t Leave the Olympic Village During the Games
The swimmer has competed with Team USA in four Olympic Games through the years
- The Hockey News
Former Montreal Canadiens Prospect Traded to Kingston Frontenacs
The Owen Sound Attack and Kingston Frontenacs involved in a trade featuring a former NHL draft pick
- BuzzFeed
24 Unbelievable Facts About The 2024 Paris Olympics That I Genuinely Can't Stop Thinking About
Air Horse One is just brilliant branding.