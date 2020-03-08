'So incredibly proud': UPEI takes bronze medal with thrilling comeback win

The UPEI Panthers women's basketball team proved this weekend that if you belive in yourselves and never give up, good things happen.

The Panthers capped a remarkable season Sunday with a thrilling, come-from-behind win over the Laval Rouge et Or in the bronze-medal match of the U Sports Final 8 championship in Ottawa.

After trailing by as many as 16 points, UPEI outscored Laval 24-9 in the fourth quarter and went on to win 57-50.

Jenna Mae Ellsworth put the Panthers ahead 52-50 for good with less than two minutes left.

Ellsworth, the national player of the year, led the Panthers with 24 points. Reese Baxendale, the player of the game for UPEI, added 17. Carolina Del Santo was strong under the basket with 12 rebounds.

Ellsworth said the key was never giving up.

"We just stuck with and believed in each other and stayed positive through it all."

It was the Panthers' first trip to the women's nationals in 22 years, and their first medal since 1989 when they won silver.

The Panthers, ranked sixth entering the eight-team tournament, began the tournament by upsetting the third-ranked Ryerson Rams in a quarter-final match on Thursday. They had to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit to win that game, as well.

"I am amazed by my teammates and coaching staff every single day," Ellsworth said. "I've never seen a team battle back the way we have this week. I am so incredibly proud of every single one of us."

The Panthers lost to the No.2-ranked Brock Badgers in the semifinals on Saturday.

Brock and Saskatchewan were scheduled to play for the national title Sunday night.

Ellsworth said winning the bronze for UPEI was particularly special.

"I was born and raised in P.E.I. so to win a bronze medal for our home university, UPEI, is amazing."

Ellsworth said she and many of her teammates will be back next year hoping to build on this weekend's success.

More from CBC P.E.I.