Upfronts 2024: Where & When They’re Happening

The traditional pilot process may be dying out but that’s not stopping the glitz and glamor of the TV Upfronts in New York.

Traditionally, broadcast networks would be scrambling to make dozens of last minute decisions on a crop of new shows as well as heavily negotiated renewals as we head into the week of Upfronts. However, that is now largely a thing of the past as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW continue with their year-round development strategies.

This year’s Upfronts should be slightly smoother sailing than last year’s event, which was affected by the writers strike.

But that hasn’t stopped the majority of these networks – excluding CBS and The CW – as well as some of their streaming rivals in the shape of Amazon and Netflix from using the week of Upfronts to tout their latest wares and show off their talent in front of advertisers.

Netflix and Amazon are expected to unveil a number of new projects during their in-person debuts, while CBS recently unveiled its schedule at an event in LA and The CW has been missing since Stevie Wonder brought down the house before it was acquired by Nexstar.

As former NBCUniversal exec Andrew Schulman told Deadline, “The upfront is dead – long live the upfront.”

You can see the full schedule below; NBCUniversal will kick off the week on Monday at Radio City Music Hall followed by Fox later that day. Amazon is moving into Tuesday morning with its first ever TV Upfront, followed by Disney. Wednesday sees David Zaslav’s Warner Bros. Discovery kick things off, followed by Netflix’s debut (delayed from last year as a result of the actors and writers strikes) and YouTube.

There will still be a number of programming deals unveiled during the week, although as Nellie Andreeva points out, it is unlikely to look much like it did twenty years ago when shows such as Lost, Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, House, The Office and Veronica Mars launched what may have been broadcast television’s greatest ever season.

Upfronts 2024 Schedule

(All times ET)

MONDAY, May 13

NBCUniversal (10:30 a.m., Radio City Music Hall)

Fox (4 p.m., Manhattan Center, 311 W. 34th St.)

TUESDAY, May 14

Amazon – 9:30 a.m. (Pier 36)

TelevisaUnivision (Noon, HK Hall, 605 W. 48th St.)

Disney – 4 p.m. (North Javits Center)

WEDNESDAY, May 15

Warner Bros Discovery (10 a.m., Theatre at Madison Square Garden)

Netflix (2:30 p.m., Pier 59 Studios)

YouTube (6 p.m., David Geffen Theatre, Lincoln Center)

