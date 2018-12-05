We Tested Video Game Consoles to Help You Choose the Best One
Waste time and villains with these video game console picks.
The video game console realm is much bigger than you think, ranging from insanely powerful offerings for 4K HDR and virtual reality gaming, through ultra portable picks, all the way to options designed to take you decades down the memory lane. Check out the best picks available on the market at the moment from the likes of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, and get ready to get your gaming on!
Waste time and villains with these video game console picks.