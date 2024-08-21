UPS says its working on putting AC in trucks

A union representing UPS workers in Texas says a heat-related illness caused a driver to pass out behind the wheel of a company truck last week in McKinney, Texas. Teamsters Local 767 said the driver survived a crash after losing consciousness at the wheel. The driver was released from the hospital, the union said. "The company continues to place packages over people," the union said in a Facebook post. "This is the third incident in the McKinney building alone. Do not trust the company to do the right thing for your health and safety."