UPS to send some workers packing: Baltimore region part of projected 12,000 job cuts

Among the United Parcel Service workers who will be sent packing are some of the more than 800 at this facility on Joh Avenue in Halethorpe represented by the Teamsters Local 355. “Absolutely, it’s a gut punch,” said President Mark Garey, who told WMAR-2 News that UPS management notified the union it plans to shut down the day hub, “It definitely has the impact, has the potential to impact our members heavily and that’s something that I take very seriously,” said Garey, “We will definitely be protecting as many jobs as we can.” READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/ups-to-send-some-workers-packing