UPS Slammed For 'Heartless' Tweet About Shredding Letters To Santa

It seems the Grinch has made his way down from Mount Crumpit and found a new home at the UPS Store this Christmas.
In a tweet that was later deleted, the package delivery company joked about destroying letters children had written to Santa:
A spokeswoman for UPS told The Hill that the tweet was intended to be light-hearted but it fell flat with folks on Twitter.
“Our intention was to have some fun but it was taken in a negative way. To be sensitive to our customers we decided to remove it,” she said.
Here’s a small sample of the reaction:
The Grinch just got fired from his social media gig and UPS deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/1nP8rC10F6— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 17, 2018
Heard the UPS store deleted this tweet after they were visited by 3 ghosts. pic.twitter.com/m3nB2jfg8R— Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) December 17, 2018
RIP Social Media Manager of The UPS Store. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/x08JuZjr2r— Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) December 17, 2018
The UPS Store's new motto:— Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) December 17, 2018
If you don't want to break children's hearts, we'll do it for you. pic.twitter.com/Uk8HjKdqwp
Who hurt you @TheUPSStore?— CJ Topher ️ (@CJ_FightPD) December 17, 2018
My dad was postmaster in our small town post office.
Mom, pretending to be Santa, wrote back to each child who sent a letter. Then she secretly shared the wish list with their parents.
If she was still here she'd kick your ass(es). pic.twitter.com/qQkpDFto5Q
Can't call @UPSStore a Grinch because the Grinch had a heart that was able to grow three sizes.— Bette Sullivan (@betteirene) December 17, 2018
This is just plain heartless.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.