Upset, upset, upset! Clemson, Alabama, Illinois pull it off, sending top-seeds packing.

Clemson, Alabama, Illinois all pull off upsets, sending home top seeds

Nail biters! Upsets! Here’s the madness we were promised. No. 6 Clemson topped No. 2 Arizona 77-72, No. 4 Alabama sent No. 1 UNC packing, 89-87, and No. 3 Illinois took down No. 2 Iowa State, 72-69. North Carolina is the first 1-seed to go home.

UConn continues its path to defend its 2023 national championship. The Huskies’ head to their 13th Elite 8 appearance after a complete rout of San Diego State, 82-52. It couldn’t feel good for the Aztecs to be sent home by the same team in back-to-back years.

The rest of the men’s Sweet 16 will take the court today. Big man Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue will re-familiarize themselves with Gonzaga, who they have faced in back-to-back regular seasons. Hot shooter Jared McCain and the Duke Blue Devils will aim to derail top-seeded Houston. The No. 2-ranked Tennessee Vols are preparing for a tough battle against No. 3 Creighton. And while the No. 11-seeded Wolfpack have had answers for just about everyone since the ACC tournament, NC State will find out if they have the answers for No. 2 Marquette.

Women’s Sweet 16 tips off with No. 1 South Carolina taking the court

Four of the women’s Sweet 16 games will tip off today.

No. 1 South Carolina will host No. 4 Indiana. When they take the court, it’ll be a reunion for Gamecocks’ Te-Hina Paopao and her former Oregon teammate Sydney Parrish. The two have known each other since they were five-star recruits, but will be on opposite sides of the court as the Hoosiers try to take down the juggernaut that is Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women’s basketball teams.

No. 3 NC State will face No. 2 Stanford. The team is full of laughs and good vibes as they prepare to face Stanford, and while the NC State men’s team has gotten more of the headlines as a No. 11-seed, the women’s team feels good heading into their Sweet 16 matchup.

Also on the schedule for today: No. 3 Oregon State will face No. 2 Notre Dame, and No. 4 Gonzaga will face No. 1 Texas.

