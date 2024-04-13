Upside down house seeks Liverpool ONE planning approval

A house that sits on its roof could be the latest cultural attraction for a Liverpool retail complex.

A planning application has been lodged with the city council to install the Upside Down and Spinning House.

Situated near Chavasse Park at Liverpool One, Upside Down House Ltd is seeking to install its 22ft (7m) two-story structure from next month for at least 12 months.

In its application it said it would be a "significant tourist attraction".

The Upside Down House UK company launched in November 2018 in Bournemouth and now has to multiple locations nationwide, as well as in countries including France, Germany and Australia.

The new site would occupy space used by the temporary Tesla store on Thomas Steers Way - the lease for which expired last month.

Documents supporting the Liverpool bid state: "The Upside Down Houses strongly support the local economy and significantly boost tourist attractions for the cities and towns they are in.

"The cultural attraction would in that sense complement Liverpool's city and cultural centre."

A date has yet to be set for the proposals to go before planning officials.

Why not follow BBC Merseyside on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk