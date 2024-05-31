Upstate, South Carolina, reacts to former president Donald Trump's conviction in hush money trial
Upstate, South Carolina, reacts to former president Donald Trump's conviction in hush money trial
Upstate, South Carolina, reacts to former president Donald Trump's conviction in hush money trial
Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 199
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
The sounds of drilling, sawing, banging, yelling and smashing at 4 a.m. reverberate through the wall separating Samantha McArthur's bedroom from her next-door neighbours' home. This early May 17 morning is like many others in the past year and a half — the noise and vibrations emanating from the middle Hess Street North row house for hours makes it impossible for McArthur, and her neighbour Patrick Flynn, to sleep. "You can call this the nightmare on Hess Street," McArthur said. McArthur and Fly
Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants
Some people were stunned by the former president's handwritten message. Others thought it was a deliberate ploy.
Before meeting, he asked her what she would want to eat because “...I am nice. I’m not I’m not just gonna rape you...without like feeding you. That’s horrible lol.” He tried to do the same thing with a Broward girl.
Tens of thousands of Canadians are emigrating from Canada to the United States and the number of people packing up and moving south has hit a level not seen in 10 years or more, according to data compiled by CBC News.There's nothing new about Canadians moving south of the 49th parallel for love, work or warmer weather, but the latest figures from the American Community Survey (ACS) suggest it's now happening at a much higher rate than the historical average.The ACS, which is conducted by the U.S
By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former President. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in
Ina Thea Kenoyer has pleaded guilty to murdering her longtime boyfriend, Steven Edward Riley Jr., by poisoning him with antifreeze
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.
A Calgary man accused of murdering his 25-year-old wife is in hospital, where he is expected to remain for several months, a judge heard Thursday.Manpreet Kaur, 25, was killed in her northeast home on April 21.Her husband, Maninderpreet Singh, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.On the morning of April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.Despite first responders' efforts to save her, Kaur died in her home. Sing
Retired officer who faced down rioters at US Capitol said law enforcement went to family home after he spoke outside former president’s Manhattan criminal trial
Fox News anchor and legal analyst Shannon Bream pushed back on an assertion made by Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump’s attorneys, that President Biden is responsible for the criminal charges the former president faces in New York. “And Joe Biden unfortunately can’t really do anything in office,” Habba said as she joined Bream, the…
Former president calls jury instructions in his trial ‘ridiculous, unconstitutional, and unamerican’
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream repeatedly pushed back against Trump spokesperson Alina Habba’s claims on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is responsible for Donald Trump’s hush money trial, leaving Habba a bit flustered. This did not sit well with Trump. “I never knew Shannon Bream was so ‘naïve,’” Trump blared on his floundering social media site shortly after the interview.Appearing on Fox News as jurors began deliberating on the 34 felony charges against the ex-president, Habba—who has also
Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, was the first to come out in defense of his father just minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday, laying the blame at Trump's political rivals. The former president's middle son, Eric Trump, took to X to proclaim that Thursday's guilty verdict would signal a win for Trump in November. "May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election," Eric Trump wrote.
Trump and his team thought one of the jurors was on their side — and might help him evade conviction. That didn’t happen
The Georgia Republican wants to go after people who might be on the notorious sex trafficker's "client list" but ignores the former president's links to him.
In closing arguments, Todd Blanche perplexingly pointed to the times Trump acknowledged his hush-money records weren't what they said they were.