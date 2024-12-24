Upstate woman charged with voter fraud
Upstate woman charged with voter fraud
Upstate woman charged with voter fraud
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
A 33-year-old man was charged Monday for allegedly setting on fire and killing a woman on a New York subway train in what authorities called a “brutal murder” and an example of “depraved behavior.”
Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison
A 33-year-old man faces five counts of assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say he used bear spray on a group of people following a collision on Saturday.The man had collided with another vehicle while driving on Ellice Avenue, which resulted in a minor collision that led to an argument, police said in a Sunday news release.The man followed the vehicle that was hit into a nearby parking lot on Kennedy Street and Qu'Appelle Avenue and later spit in the direction of the 31-year-old driver w
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Robert Mailman has a problem he never thought he'd have. He has to buy Christmas presents this year.
In rural Georgia, a 10-year-old boy left home and walked a mile down the road to another town, where a concerned citizen called law enforcement. Deputies then arrested the boy’s mother, igniting a debate about parental rights and potential government overreach.
Cloe Workman, 20, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence, court records show
A teen is facing several charges after he was found carrying a loaded, 3D-printed handgun at a Winnipeg mall on the weekend, police say.Kildonan Place security guards asked police officers, who were stationed at the mall as part of the province's retail theft initiative, to help them remove from the building several people who were causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.Officers searched one of them after seeing "numerous irregular shapes" in his clothing, and f
RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters in rural Saskatchewan they say may be related and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Canora RCMP received a report of a break and enter in Rama, Sask., about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina, that happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 2. An unknown number of suspects broke into an office building, stealing credit cards and an undetermined amount of money.RCMP crime analysts now believe it to be connected to other brea
KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A pickup truck driver fleeing police careened through the doors of a JCPenney store at a busy Texas mall, injuring five people before he was fatally shot by officers, authorities said.
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
The gift’s “a little tainted by guilt,” the employee wrote in a Reddit post
New York City police announced Sunday they have in custody a “person of interest” in the early morning death of a woman who they believe may have fallen asleep on a stationary subway train before being intentionally lit on fire by a man she didn't know.
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — German authorities said they received tipoffs last year about the suspect in a car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg as more details emerged on Sunday about the five people killed.
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about how he is keeping to Windsor family holiday traditions in one key way.
"Mom and Dad aren't here, so trying to pretend everything's the same really is not what's in the best interest for everybody," Savannah explained
Demand at Edmonton's Food Bank is reaching levels never seen before, and the need is causing so much strain that the food bank will soon put limits on how often clients can use its services.Executive director Marjorie Bencz said about 45,000 people a month are now being served through the food bank's hamper program, roughly 10,000 more compared to this time two years ago."We're running at capacity all the time," Bencz said in an interview."This is not sustainable over time."The food bank started