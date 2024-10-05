Urban Cow Half Marathon is back this weekend. Here’s which Sacramento streets will close

The Urban Cow Half Marathon will be causing closures on multiple streets in and near Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhoods Sunday morning.

The race begins and ends at William Land Regional Park. Urban Cow organizers have provided a map illustrating what specific street parts will be impacted.

The race will see about 3,000 runners and walkers from its start time of 7:30 a.m. to its anticipated closure of 11:30 a.m, according to the City of Sacramento.

A map of which areas and streets will be closed off during the Urban Cow Half marathon on Sunday. The marathon is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and is anticipated to finished by 11:30 a.m.

Roads are expected to be cleared by that 11:30 a.m. closing time.

The city recommends that residents of Land Park neighborhoods review the city’s exit plan, which lists each area’s opening and exiting time. The plan has details on how to exit each neighborhood and states the following:

▪ Area 1 will be impacted from 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. As a result, Riverside Boulevard from the Westin Hotel to 11th Avenue will be shut down. It is recommended that residents exit their neighborhoods from South Land Park Drive. The intersection of Land Park Drive and 13th Avenue will be closed 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

▪ Area 2 will be impacted from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To exit this neighborhood, the city recommends residents follow detour signs that will lead to Bartley and 15th Avenue and out to Land Park to Sutterville Road.

▪ Area 3 will be impacted from 8:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The city recommends avoiding driving during this time period. In case residents do, the city has an exit plan to Riverside Boulevard from Sherburn Avenue.

▪ Area 4 will be impacted from 7:40 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. This is another time to avoid driving, according to the city, which advises residents who must drive to park their cars on Riverside Boulevard north of Vallejo Way. When proceeding, city officials suggest to exit north on Riverside or park on Land Park Drive and exit north of that roadway.

▪ Area 5 will be impacted from 7:40 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Detour signs will be posted along Vallejo Way, Muir Way, Roberston Avenue, Riverside Boulevard, Teneighth Way and to Land Park Drive. It is also recommended to not drive at this time.