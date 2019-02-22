An Urban Decay x Game of Thrones collab is coming, meaning winter is finally here

Game of Thrones superfans, we have the best news for you to kick off your weekend on a high note. Urban Decay just announced an upcoming Game of Thrones collaboration, presumably called For The Throne, on their Instagram page—and people are (rightfully) losing their minds in the comments.

It looks like you won’t have to wait long to see the collection: The products will be out in April 2019 to coincide with the premiere of Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season. One of the promo shots features a model wearing monochromatic bronze eyeshadow and lipstick. Another features an icy, bold blue eyeshadow and red lipstick (a cool play on the series’ fire and ice rivalry), so we can only assume that these products will find their way into the collection.

According to Bustle, Urban Decay has only commented on the Game of Thrones collab by saying, “We’ve partnered with HBO to create the Urban Decay | Game of Thrones collection, inspired by our favorite places in Westeros and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms. We are excited for this partnership and look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”

No matter what, the Urban Decay x Game of Thrones collection is sure to sell out—fast. So mark your calendars and start counting down the days. Winter (and new makeup) is coming.