'It is urgent': Alberta military reservists eager to join Canadian Forces in Latvia

Bill Graveland
·4 min read

SUFFIELD, Alta. — A pair of 105-mm howitzers bark constantly as they turn plywood tank targets into kindling kilometres away on the windswept landscape of one of Canada's largest military bases.

It's a once-a-month weekend training session at Canadian Forces Base Suffield, 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary, for 158 members of 41 Canadian Brigade Group, composed of Army Reserve units in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

They range in ages and include a high school teacher, the owner of a sewing company, a private investigator and a mountain guide.

Many have hopes of being deployed to the NATO Multinational Battlegroup in Latvia and helping fend off Russian threats.

Col. Chris Hunt, commander of the brigade group, delivers a pep talk to reservists practising with C6 machine-guns.

"For those of you … just coming off your basic infantry course now, we're going to need to fill two battle groups back-to-back in '27 and '28. So get as many qualifications as you can now," he yells over a howling west wind.

"That's going to make you competitive for deployment. We're one bad newscast away from being full-time on active service for all of us."

CFB Suffield has been the site of military training in the region since 1972 and, at 2,700 square kilometres, is the largest military training area in Canada. There are rolling hills and knee-high native Prairie grasses as far at the eye can see and, for safety reasons, the artillery range sits 20 kilometres from other training areas on the base.

Capt. Peter Rosendal, 55, is being deployed to Latvia and promoted to the rank of major for a six-month tour beginning in December.

"I'm very much looking forward to it. It's my first deployment."

Rosendal belongs to Southern Alberta Light Horse, an armoured reconnaissance unit, and was in the reserves from 1986 to 2000. He then worked as a high school teacher in Lethbridge, Alta., for 17 years before rejoining the military.

"I'm actually a strange bear. I had to (do basic training) all over again," he says.

He says conflict around the world, including Ukraine, makes the training more urgent.

"There's a direct impact to what you're doing."

Maj. Brent Peters joined the Canadian Forces when he was 17. He continues to serve part time with the King’s Own Calgary Regiment and has been deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Afghanistan.

"The new soldiers are really, really keen to get out and be on the armoured vehicles," says Peters, who in his civilian life works as a mountain guide.

Pte. Rhys Dunnill Jones, 23, says he comes from a military family and wanted to enhance his mental and physical strength.

He owns a company that sews and designs tactical gear.

"I think it's awesome to be part of a bigger, cohesive group. You get to play with machine-guns as well," he says with a laugh.

"I would absolutely love, if given the chance, to deploy."

At 18, Pte. Zachary Fowler is the baby of the group. Also coming from a military family, he is eager to serve overseas.

"I am trying to get all the steps I can done so I can," he says.

Bombardier Raymond Chow owns a paintball field in the Edmonton area, works at the airport and is also a process server and private investigator.

Chow, 31, says he joined the reserves after university and would like to deploy one day.

"Now I do it as sort of a side hobby. It's kind of fun," he says.

"Definitely at some point in my career, maybe when I'm a little older … maybe in five years."

Hunt, the brigade group commander, says reserve recruitment has been ramping up to turn out as many part-time professional soldiers as quickly as possible.

"Canada has a long-term commitment to Latvia," he says.

"The army is going to be in Latvia for the long term. So in order to sustain that commitment, it's going to take reservists working alongside our regular force colleagues."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.

  • US to speed up interceptor missiles delivery to Ukraine, WSJ reports

    Citing an unnamed Pentagon official, the WSJ reported that before the U.S. presidential election, in which former Republican President Donald Trump defeated his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris, the U.S. administration had been aiming to deliver the remainder of its aid to Ukraine by April. The delivery of the interceptors for the Patriot missile defence system and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, should meet Ukraine's air defence needs for the rest of this year, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

  • 'We're all here together': Montreal English theatre shows its resilience with award ceremony

    Every year, the Montreal English Theatre Awards gathers the city's tight-knit community to celebrate its accomplishments and, in many ways, its resilience. For lighting designer Tim Rodrigues, it almost feels like attending a large class reunion. "There are a lot of friendships in the community, but to see everybody it's usually very celebratory," he said, looking forward to the 12th annual METAs ceremony taking place at Le Gesù theatre this evening."We're all here together. We're still doing th

  • Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan

    Afghan Taliban officials will attend a major United Nations climate conference that starts next week, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, the first time they have attended since the former insurgents took power in 2021. The COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan's capital Baku will be among the highest-profile multilateral events attended by Taliban administration officials since they took control in Kabul after 20 years of fighting NATO-backed forces. The U.N. has not allowed the Taliban to take up Afghanistan's seat at the General Assembly, and Afghanistan's government is not formally recognised by U.N. member states, largely due to the Taliban's restrictions on women's education and freedom of movement.

  • Democrats have a fundamental misunderstanding of why Latino Americans voted for Trump | Opinion

    The party sent a clear message: No matter what you do or who you are as a person, you will always be just another one of “them” to us. | Opinion

  • Education minister 'satisfied' with new teacher discipline process. Ex-employees say it's flailing

    Alberta's education minister says he's pleased with how the government's teaching commission is handling complaints of wrongdoing, despite frustration from complainants, teachers and former employees.The Alberta Teaching Profession Commission started policing teachers, school administrators and superintendents for competence and conduct in 2023. The provincial government had passed legislation the previous year that wrested the disciplinary role from the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA), whic

  • Forcing people into drug treatment is on the political agenda. Here's what the evidence says

    As the toxic drug crisis continues to claim thousands of lives each year — fuelling perceptions that existing measures are failing — the notion of involuntary treatment is gaining political traction. Across Canada, there's a growing number of political leaders proposing to force people into treatment for drug addiction, even though a recent research review found inconclusive evidence about whether it's effective. Some experts in addiction medicine warn against seizing on forced treatment as an e

  • Man fatally electrocuted in Torbay Saturday

    Police says high winds are to blame for downed power lines on Saturday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)A man is dead after coming into contact with a downed power line in Torbay Saturday night.Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to the scene on Byrne's Lane just before 9:00 p.m..Fire crews also attended the incident, as the downed lines also caused a small fire at the same location. Police at the scene say they saw live wire emitting flames.Officers located a man nearby who was unresponsive. H

  • There are many ways for Calgarians to mark Remembrance Day on Monday

    Every morning and every evening, retired major Kent Griffiths leads a ceremony at Calgary's Field of Crosses as the event's master of ceremonies.The Field of Crosses Memorial is the site of sunrise and sunset ceremonies each day from Nov. 1 leading up to its Remembrance Day event at 10:10 a.m. on Monday. Each day's ceremonies honour different veteran groups, including the Royal Canadian Air Force, Army, Navy, first responders, UN peacekeepers, women, Indigenous veterans and more.As Canadians gat

  • Afghanistan War veteran creates Canadian exhibit to help 'do a little healing'

    After being injured in Canada's longest, most expensive war effort, one veteran created and fundraised an exhibit to help ensure the efforts of those who served — and the memories those who died — aren't forgotten. Mercedes Stephenson explains.

  • Cuban authorities make arrests after protests broke out over blackouts

    HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities said Sunday they arrested a number of people for disorderly behavior after protests over blackouts that stretched on for days broke out in recent weeks.

  • Ella Bleu Travolta reveals rare details of grieving beloved mother Kelly Preston

    Ella Bleu Travolta, 24, spoke movingly about how the writing process allowed her to grieve for her late mother, Kelly Preston. Ella is the daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston.

  • Soldier with Yemen's exiled government opens fire, killing 2 Saudi troops and wounding another

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier for Yemen’s exiled government opened fire on Saudi troops as they exercised in eastern Yemen, killing two of them and wounding another in a rare insider attack during the kingdom's nearly decadelong war there, officials said Saturday.

  • Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Odesa, Ukraine

    Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight on Saturday, damaging a residential area, Ukrainian authorities said. High-rise buildings and private houses were damaged in the attack, the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, said, adding that there were no victims but several people were injured.

  • Federal byelection called in B.C.'s Cloverdale-Langley City riding

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that a byelection will be held in the federal seat of Cloverdale-Langley City, in British Columbia's Lower Mainland, on Dec. 16.It comes a little under six months after former MP John Aldag, who had represented the Liberals in the seat from 2015-19 and then from 2021 until May, resigned to run for the B.C. NDP in the provincial election.Aldag was defeated in the Langley-Abbotsford riding by B.C. Conservative candidate Harman Bhangu, gaining just under

  • H5 avian influenza: B.C. reports 1st suspected human case of bird flu

    British Columbia’s health ministry says the first suspected human case of avian influenza has been detected in Canada. A teenager in the province has tested positive for the virus — also called bird flu — which can be fatal. There have been several cases detected in animals, but this is the first time it has crossed over into a human in Canada. Health officials are trying to determine the source of exposure. Darya Zargar has more.

  • Kenan Thompson shares hardest part of working at “SNL” so long: 'There's a lot of bittersweet'

    The show's longest-running cast member has seen multiple departures and deaths.

  • Donalds says Trump has ‘no enemies list’

    Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said Sunday that President-elect Trump has “no enemies list” after Trump made headlines for referring to his opponents as “the enemy within.” “For the American people who have been listening to these lies from the Democratic left, I will tell you, this is not something that Donald Trump has ever spoken…

  • Gunmen kill 10 in bar shooting in Mexico's Queretaro state

    The incident took place in a bar in the downtown area of the state's capital, also known as Queretaro, where four gunmen entered, killing seven men and three women, according to the state attorney general and Queretaro city's security chief. One person was so far in police custody, authorities said. Queretaro is not commonly prone to high levels of violent crime, such as homicide, and is considered relatively safer than many other areas of Mexico.

  • Why this Latino voter says Trump is the best choice for the economy

    Chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton speaks to Arizona resident Gustavo Portillo about why he voted for Trump and why the U.S. president-elect is gaining support among Latino voters.