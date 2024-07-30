'Urgent' search under way for missing six-year-old girl in southeast London

Police have launched an "urgent" search for a six-year-old girl who has gone missing from a southeast London housing estate.

The girl, named by police as Eudine, was reported missing at around 10.40pm on Monday night from Thamesmead estate in Greenwich.

Greenwich Police said officers were "extremely concerned for her welfare".

Eudine was thought to have been wearing a light pink, long-sleeved pyjama set, and had a white shoulder bag with a daisy design.

In a statement, the force said: "Eudine was seen alone on CCTV at around midday.

"We are extremely concerned for her welfare and officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to find her.

"We're asking local people to call us straight away with any information about her whereabouts.

"If you live in Thamesmead or nearby, please check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage.

"Please call 999 if you see her or if you have any information."