Uruguay hires Diego Alonso to replace Tabárez as head coach

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Diego Alonso has been hired as Uruguay's head coach to replace Óscar Tabárez, who was fired last month amid the national team's poor run in South American World Cup qualifying.

Uruguay's football federation announced the appointment on Tuesday without making further comment.

Alonso was available after leaving Inter Miami in January. His previous coaching jobs also include Uruguayan giants Peñarol (2013), Paraguay's Olimpia (2014), and Mexico's Pachuca (2014-18) and Monterrey (2018-19).

The Uruguay job was reportedly first offered to River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo, but the Argentinian coach rejected it to extend his club contract.

Uruguay is in seventh place in the 10-team South American qualifying group. The top four teams earn automatic spots at Qatar 2022 and the fifth-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for a spot at the World Cup. Uruguay is one point behind fourth-place Colombia with four matches remaining.

Alonso's debut as Uruguay coach will be on Jan. 27 in a key match against ninth-place Paraguay, which is only three points behind on the standings.

The 74-year-old Tabárez coached Uruguay for 15 years in his second stint in the job and was at the helm at the last three World Cups.

Tabárez led Uruguay to a fourth-place finish at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He has also won the 2011 Copa America.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Omicron variant confirmed in New Brunswick as officials report 100 new COVID-19 cases

    FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick are confirming the first cases of the Omicron variant in the province and advancing the holiday break for students in kindergarten to Grade 6. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell told reporters today there are two cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in the Miramichi region and one in the Moncton area. She says four other cases that are directly linked to the three confirmed infections are presumed to involve the O

  • Body recovered from Mount Pearl river late Monday afternoon, says RNC

    A man is dead after being found in Waterford River in Mount Pearl late Monday afternoon. According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, police got a call that a body was found in the river near Mary Queen of the World School around 4:30 p.m. Officers with the RNC responded along with paramedics. The man's body was pulled from the river a short time later. Police would not confirm his age or any further details surrounding his identity. The RNC's Criminal Investigation Division has opened an i

  • Review: A Spidey sense overdose in 'No Way Home'

    Spider-Man movies have come in such flurries over the last two decades that you could almost tell time by them. Who needs the long centuries of the Triassic, Jurassic and the Cretaceous, when, in the span of just one generation you can have the Tobey epoch, the Garfield era and the Tomozoic? The franchise's constant (and contractual) regenerative velocity has by now become a familiar punchline. But in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the distinct, if cluttered, time zones of Marvel's webslinger overla

  • PSG to play Real Madrid after Champions League draw fiasco

    GENEVA (AP) — Real Madrid ended up paying the highest price for UEFA's botched Champions League draw. Madrid was paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 on Monday after UEFA had to redo the entire draw following a big mistake the first time around. The Spanish club had initially been drawn against Portuguese club Benfica but now instead faces PSG's superstar attack of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. PSG had been paired with Manchester United in the original draw, which had to

  • Low-elevation snowfall persists across British Columbia

    Freezing levels remain well below 1000 metres, allowing for low-elevation snow to creep into the Lower Mainland through Tuesday.

  • Ottawa extends exemption for Canadian travellers stranded in South Africa

    OTTAWA — The federal government is extending, and slightly expanding, a travel exemption for Canadians trying to return home from South Africa. Earlier this month, the government lifted a requirement for Canadian travellers from South Africa to have a negative COVID-19 molecular test result in a third country before coming to Canada. An update on the federal government's website says the exemption will remain in place until at least Jan. 7. In addition, beginning Tuesday, the exemption will appl

  • From killer heatwaves to floods, climate change worsened weather extremes in 2021

    Many of these events were exacerbated by climate change. Scientists say there are more to come – and worse – as the Earth's atmosphere continues to warm through the next decade and beyond. February — A blistering cold spell hit normally warm Texas, killing 125 people in the state and leaving millions without power in freezing temperatures. Scientists have not reached a conclusion on whether climate change caused the extreme weather, but the warming of the Arctic is causing more unpredictable weather around the globe.

  • Macron meets political adversary Orban ahead of France's EU presidency

    Ahead of the visit, Macron described his Orban as "a political adversary, but a European partner".View on euronews

  • Marineland Canada says site for planned whale refuge in Nova Scotia is too polluted

    HALIFAX — A plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for whales formerly kept in marine parks has come under fire from Marineland Canada. The marine park in Niagara Falls, Ont. — the only venue in Canada that has captive whales — released a study this week alleging the proposed site for the Whale Sanctuary Project is too polluted. Citing provincial studies, Marineland said the site in a bay near Port Hilford, N.S., has been contaminated by two toxic tailings dumps left b

  • 'He needs to leave,' says Brian Jean, gunning to replace troubled Alberta premier

    Fresh off of a decisive win for the United Conservative Party nomination in an upcoming byelection, former leadership contender Brian Jean is wasting no time lining up his crosshairs on the man who beat him for the top job. He says Premier Jason Kenney must go. "Let's be clear. Mr. Kenney knows in his heart what is the right thing to do for the party, for the members and for Albertans. He knows it because everybody else in Alberta knows it," Jean told the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday. "He needs

  • Montana advances grizzly bear plans that could allow hunting

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday advanced plans that could allow grizzly bear hunting in areas around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, if states in the U.S. northern Rockies succeed in their attempts to lift federal protections for the animals. Grizzlies in the region have been protected as a threatened species since 1975 and were shielded from hunting for most of that time. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte last month announced the state intends to petition the Bide

  • COVID-19: New restrictions implemented at Ontario long-term care, retirement homes amid Omicron surge

    Ontario’s top doctor Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that long-term care homes and retirement homes in the province will be tightening health measures amid the surge in Omicron cases. General visitors and caregivers will need to be fully vaccinated to enter facilities, and testing for staff, students, volunteers and caregivers will be required twice a week regardless of vaccination status.

  • B.C. welcomes federal government's 'initial' $5 billion in flood disaster relief

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's finance minister says the federal government's $5 billion contribution to flood disaster recovery efforts in the province is a historic amount of cash that reflects the extreme nature of the disaster. However, Selina Robinson says in a statement the funding is an initial provision of federal dollars and assessing the full costs of rebuilding remains an ongoing process. The dollar figure was revealed in federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's fiscal update relea

  • P.E.I. declares first Omicron case as health officer says weeks ahead are worrying

    CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island joined New Brunswick on Tuesday in linking the emergence of the Omicron variant to the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University that has spread through the region. Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, said there is at least one confirmed Omicron case on the Island connected to the cluster at the Antigonish, N.S., university. She told a briefing the Island will not be able to avoid the variant's further spread, adding it

  • Newsroom Ready: Meet the man making Edmonton accessible one bar at a time

    Brad Bartko says he is on a mission to make Edmonton's bars and restaurants accessible. That's why he founded Disability Accessible by Design, a group that aims to guide local businesses on how to make their space and service more comfortable for people in a wheelchair or who have other disabilities.

  • Justices won't block vaccine mandate for NY health workers

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. The court acted on emergency appeals filed by doctors, nurses and other medical workers who say they are being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. “Now, thousands of New York healthcare workers face the loss of their jobs and el

  • Toronto police release surveillance video in Sherman murder investigation

    Police have released surveillance video showing a suspect in the murders of Honey and Barry Sherman. As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, the person was seen on video walking to and from the area of the crime scene, but then disappears off camera around the time that investigators say the couple was murdered.

  • Sergei Tsikhanousky, the husband of Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana, given 18-year jail term

    Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said her husband -- a blogger and critic of disputed president Alexander Lukashenko -- was given the sentence on Tuesday. View on euronews

  • Hungary's media, health experts seek more COVID-19 data

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As coronavirus infections and deaths soar in Hungary, the country's journalists and public health professionals are demanding more detailed data on the outbreak from the government, with some experts saying that greater transparency might boost lagging vaccination rates. Information is often hard to find in the country of over 9 million people, where infection rates have broken records and daily deaths per capita are among the highest in the world. Although Hungary has s

  • Tornado toll in dozens, yet not as high as initially feared

    MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Night-shift workers were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles at Mayfield Consumer Products, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out to seek shelter. For Autumn Kirks, that meant tossing aside wax and fragrance buckets to make an improvised safe place. She glanced away from her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, and when she looked back, he was gone. Later in the day, she got the terrible news — that Ward had been killed in the storm. At least e