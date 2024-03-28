US Actor Steven Seagal Visits Moscow Terror Attack Victims

US actor Steven Seagal visited victims of the Moscow terrorist attack at a local hospital this week, Russia’s health ministry said on Thursday, March 28.

The Ministry of Health posted photos of the 71-year-old actor, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016, meeting bedridden patients at the ministry-run Pirogov National Medical Center in Moscow.

Seagal visited three victims of the Islamic State terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall and “thanked them for their courage and perseverance,” the ministry said.

“What happened was a terrible tragedy that should not have happened,” he was quoted as saying. “And I think that Russia will serve as an example and let the world understand that you can’t just do this to any people and go unpunished.”

Four victims from the March 22 attack are being treated at the center, the ministry said.

US-born Seagal, who is also Russia’s Special Representative for Russia-US Cultural Links, Cultural and Historical Heritage, has been a visible proponent of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, including the annexation of Crimea and Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine.

In August 2022 Seagal filmed a video accusing Kyiv of killing its own prisoners of war at a POW camp in occupied Donetsk Oblast. Credit: Russian Ministry of Health via Storyful