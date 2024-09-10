US actor who voiced Master Splinter in original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series dies

US voice actor Peter Renaday, best known for his role as Master Splinter in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, has died aged 89.

His former Ninja Turtles castmate Townsend Coleman, who voiced Michelangelo in the show, confirmed the news in a post on the X social media platform on Tuesday.

Renaday voiced Master Splinter, a wise and stoic mutant rat who was the turtles' adoptive half-father and martial arts teacher, between 1987 and 1996.

Police carried out a welfare check at the voice actor's home in Burbank, California, on Sunday and found him dead inside, according to TMZ.

His niece Mindy Zachary told the celebrity news site that his air conditioning had been out and his home had been hot due to a recent heatwave in California.

She added that his cause of death has not been confirmed but the family feels it does not need further investigation.

Coleman, 70, said he was "devastated" by the the death of our "dear sensei" - a term the ninja turtles would sometimes use to refer to Master Splinter.

He continued: "Pete was one of the most genuine, salt of the earth people I have ever known and I will miss him dearly. I had the privilege of visiting with him a month ago and he was as vibrant as ever, at 89 just as endearingly silly, smart and talented as I've always known him to be.

"Ugh, this is hard… a Disney legend and our dear Master Splinter - rest well, my sweet friend."

Renaday also voiced Abraham Lincoln in The Hall Of Presidents - a major attraction at Walt Disney World in Florida.

He also had minor roles in a 1992 animated series of Batman and the Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries between 1995 and 1999.