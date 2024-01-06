US adds 216,000 jobs, Arizona income growth slows
Newly released data from the Labor Department reports the U.S. added 216,000 jobs in December. This report was better than expected as Wall Street analysts had forecasted the number at 170,000.
Alina Habba cited her “faith” in the court after decisions that kicked the former president off state primary ballots in 2024.
The resort said it “was not made aware of the purpose of this event” when organizers pitched what they claimed was a book signing.
In closing briefs filed Friday, Attorney General Letitia James demands $370 million in fraud penalties, up from $250 million.
Ukraine learned to stop attacking prepared positions with columns of armored vehicles, but Russia kept doing it at Avdiivka.
"It's sad and pathetic, and it's an addiction to Donald Trump by the core of the Republican Party," Psaki said on MSNBC.
A Belgorod resident, who lost his car during a recent attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has become a new meme.
"The only way that we're going to put him away is going to be in an election," said Fetterman, who represents a key 2024 swing state.
Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who helped throw the House into chaos in October, is unimpressed with his party’s achievements last year.
Chinese weaponry including assault rifles and grenade launchers is being used by Hamas to wage war in Gaza, Israeli investigations have revealed.
Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) decision to attend an event in the Sunshine State celebrating the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January…
The less willing the West is to show Russia its actions have consequences, the more Ukrainian men, women and children will die, writes Keir Giles.
Operatives from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency launched a daring cross-border raid into Russia, it was claimed on Friday.
Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) mined a road and attacked a Russian platoon stronghold, resulting in eliminated occupiers near Belgorod, HUR reported on Telegram on Jan. 5.
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) published that "the Fourteenth Amendment does not expressly require a criminal conviction."
An armed unmanned surface vessel launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen got within a “couple of miles” of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea before detonating on Thursday, just hours after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Iran-backed militia group to cease the attacks or face potential military action. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Navy operations in the Middle East, said it was the first time the Houthis had used an unmanned surface vessel, or USV, since their harassment of commercial ships in the Red Sea began after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
It’s the Democrats who are perpetrating those abuses. | Opinion
The Colorado GOP chair said Lauren Boebert had caused a headache for the state party and that she had her work cut out for her in the new district.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A petition filed by five voters on Thursday seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican primary election ballot in March, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The petition, similar to those filed in more than a dozen other states, relies on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits anyone from holding office who previously has taken an
Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday asked a judge to hold U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith in contempt of court, accusing his office of violating an order pausing activity in its prosecution of the former president for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump’s legal team said Smith and prosecutors working on the case have disregarded an order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan by continuing to turn over evidence to the defense and filing a legal motion, according to a court filing. Chutkan last month halted any activity that would move the case toward trial or impose the “burdens of litigation” on Trump while he appeals a previous ruling that he does not have immunity from the charges.
A Ukrainian saboteur has been filmed blowing up a Russian fighter jet more than 1,000 miles behind enemy lines.