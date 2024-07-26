US admitted it spread anti-vax COVID propaganda in Philippines to disparage China

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Defense Department admitted it spread propaganda in the Philippines aimed at disparaging China’s Sinovac vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a June 25 document cited by a former top government official earlier this month.

The U.S. response to the Philippines was recounted in a podcast by Harry Roque, who served as spokesman for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Reuters subsequently reviewed the document, which hasn’t been publicly released by either government. The news agency was able to verify its contents with a source familiar with the U.S. response.

“It is true that the (Department of Defense) did message Philippines audiences questioning the safety and efficacy of Sinovac,” according to the document, which references information sent from the U.S. Defense Department to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of National Defense. According to the document, the Pentagon also conceded it had “made some missteps in our COVID-related messaging” but assured the Philippines that the military “has vastly improved oversight and accountability of information operations” since 2022.

The U.S. admission followed a June 14 Reuters investigation that revealed how the Pentagon launched a secret psychological operation to discredit Chinese vaccines and other COVID-19 aid in 2020 and 2021, at the height of the pandemic. As a result of the Reuters investigation, the Philippine Senate Foreign Relations Committee launched a hearing into the matter and sought a response from the U.S.

According to the June 25 document, Pentagon officials concluded its anti-vax campaign was “misaligned with our priorities.” It says the U.S. military told Filipino officials that operatives “ceased COVID-related messaging related to COVID-19 origins and COVID-19 vaccines in August 2021.”

The Philippines’ defense and foreign affairs departments did not respond to requests for comment about the U.S. military’s admission that it ran the propaganda program. A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department referred Reuters to the Defense Department for comment. Pentagon spokesman Pete Nguyen declined to confirm the U.S. response cited in the document. But he acknowledged the Pentagon did distribute “social media content about the safety and efficacy of Sinovac.”

At the time the Pentagon launched its campaign, national security officials in Washington worried that China was exploiting the pandemic to negotiate important geopolitical deals and undermine U.S. alliances internationally by sending aid to the Philippines and other nations.

The clandestine psychological operation uncovered by Reuters wasn’t limited to the Philippines. It also targeted developing countries across Central Asia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia in 2020 and 2021. The Philippines and those other nations were, at the time, heavily reliant on China’s Sinvoac to inoculate their populations against the deadly virus.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines was among the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus. By 2024, COVID-19 had killed almost 67,000 Filipinos, and the number of infections there had reached more than 4 million, according to World Health Organization data.

Working with a group of defense contractors and other non-military partners, the U.S. used networks of online bots and other phony social media accounts to influence foreign audiences, Reuters found. The news agency identified a network of hundreds of fake accounts on X, formerly Twitter, that closely matched descriptions shared by former U.S. military officials familiar with the Philippines operation. When Reuters asked X about the accounts, the social media company removed the profiles after independently determining they were part of a coordinated bot campaign.

Pentagon spokesman Nguyen said an initial review by the Defense Department last month “found that the U.S. military was not responsible for the troubling social media content related to the Philippines” cited in the Reuters report. Asked whether the social media accounts with those particular posts were handled by contractors or other non-military partners working on behalf of the U.S. government, Nguyen declined to say. He also declined to answer questions about U.S. military anti-vax propaganda efforts across Central Asia and the Middle East.

In a statement to Chinese media after the Reuters investigation in June, a Sinovac spokeswoman blasted the U.S. military. “Stigmatizing vaccination will lead to a series of consequences, such as a lower inoculation rate, the outbreak and spread of disease, social panic and insecurity, as well as crises of confidence in science and public health,” said Sinovac spokeswoman Yuan Youwei.

The Reuters investigation has spurred a Senate probe in the Philippines led by Senator Imee Marcos, head of the Foreign Relations committee. At a hearing on June 25, Marcos described the U.S. military campaign as “evil, wicked, dangerous, unethical.” She questioned whether it violated international law and wondered whether the Philippines had any legal recourse.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US admitted it spread anti-vax COVID propaganda about China