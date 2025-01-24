US agents raid New Jersey business, detaining migrants and citizens, mayor says

Kanishka Singh
·2 min read
Intensified Enforcement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement after Inauguration of President Trump

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. immigration agents raided a business establishment in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday and detained undocumented residents as well as citizens, including a U.S. military veteran, the city's mayor said.

The raid in New Jersey's most populous city, hailed in the past by mayor Ras Baraka for its "sanctuary" policies protecting migrants, follows President Donald Trump's pledge to deport millions of immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

Trump issued a raft of executive orders after taking office on Monday that aim to clamp down on illegal immigration. He has taken steps to punish officials who resist enforcement of his sweeping crackdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a raid of a business establishment in Newark, outside New York City, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents failed to produce a warrant as they detained "undocumented residents as well as citizens," Baraka said in a statement.

"One of the detainees is a U.S. military veteran who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned," Baraka said.

Baraka said the act violates the citizens' rights under the U.S. Constitution. "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized," he said.

Baraka did not identify the business raided by name. The White House and ICE had no immediate comment on the raid.

Baraka is one of the first local officials in the U.S. to issue a statement on a specific raid following the start of Trump's immigration crackdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, he signed an executive order cementing Newark's sanctuary status, and was a vocal opponent of Trump's immigration policies during the president's first term.

Of the estimated 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally or with temporary status in 2022, about 44% lived in states with "sanctuary" laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

That figure does not include those in sanctuary cities and counties in places without a statewide law, such as New Mexico.

U.S. media outlets reported that federal law enforcement and ICE agents had arrested nearly 500 undocumented migrants wanted for outstanding crimes in sanctuary cities, including some from New York and New Jersey. The reports cited ICE officials who said the arrests took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Rami Ayyub and Michael Perry)

Latest Stories

  • UnitedHealthcare names new boss after former CEO killed

    The company's former chief executive Brian Thompson was shot and killed in December.

  • White House summarizes Trump orders this week suspending entry at border

    Trump took office on Monday and issued a raft of executive orders that aim to clamp down on illegal immigration and advance his goal of deporting millions of immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. The White House on Wednesday released a fact sheet related to an order Trump signed on Monday, his first day in office.

  • Tenants ordered to vacate troubled Winnipeg hotel have nowhere else to go, owner says

    The owner of a troubled downtown Winnipeg hotel says tenants who moved out after the City of Winnipeg issued an order to vacate earlier this month have returned because they have nowhere else to go.Akim Kambamba, who has owned the Manwin Hotel for 13 years, says after inspectors found safety concerns, including problems with a rear fire escape.The 34 people living there moved out, Kambamba says, but many of them have come back."They kept insisting they have to come back, so I let most of them st

  • People ordered out of Winnipeg's Manwin Hotel refuse to leave, despite city order

    It's supposed to be a vacant building after the city ordered residents out over safety concerns. But many who call the Manwin Hotel home say they have no where else to go.

  • With Trump back in office, some Ontario immigration lawyers see bump in American calls

    As U.S. President Donald Trump rolls out a flurry of policy changes to start his second term, some Ontario immigration lawyers have been fielding an increase in calls from those looking to relocate north of the border.Lawyers say they're hearing from Americans looking north due to their political beliefs, members of marginalized groups worried what new administration may mean for their safety, and dual citizens looking to renounce their U.S. citizenship."They're, to pick one word, scared. Worrie

  • Senate advances Pete Hegseth as Trump's defense secretary, despite allegations

    The Senate advanced the nomination of Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump's defense secretary Thursday on a largely party-line vote, despite grave objections from Democrats and stirring unease among Republicans over his behavior and qualifications to lead the U.S. military. Two Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, broke ranks with Trump and his allies who have mounted an extensive public campaign to push Hegseth toward confirmation.

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • GOP Fears Jan. 6 Probe Will Expose Their X-Rated and ‘Embarrassing’ Texts

    Mike Johnson’s office urged Republicans against subpoenaing a key Jan. 6 Committee witness so “sexually explicit” texts GOP lawmakers sent her would remain under wraps, a report alleged Thursday. The witness in question is Cassidy Hutchinson, a 28-year-old former White House aide from Donald Trump’s first term who gave explosive testimony to the committee about his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s return to power has Republicans clamoring to seek retribution against political foes who

  • Ex-Federal Prosecutor Explains Why Donald Trump’s Fealty Move Is Actually ‘So Dumb’

    "It just makes no sense at all," said Andrew Weissmann, who also predicted how it could spectacularly backfire.

  • Six migrants found crossing border on foot in freezing temperatures: Manitoba RCMP

    EMERSON — Mounties in Manitoba say six people from multiple countries were caught last week trying to illegally cross into Canada from the United States.

  • Trump Revokes Workplace Discrimination Rules Enacted By LBJ In 1965

    The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

  • CNN's Jim Acosta Reminds Pardon-Dodging GOP Lawmaker That He Isn't On Fox News

    The anchor and Tim Burchett kept up their animosity for quite a long time.

  • Infamously Short-Lived Trump Adviser Mocks Vivek Exit: ‘Minus’ Scaramuccis

    Anthony Scaramucci, infamously one of Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured advisers, mocked Vivek Ramaswamy for crashing out of the Department of Government Efficiency before it even launched. Scaramucci said that the entrepreneur lasted “minus one day,” by removing himself from co-leading the White House department the night before Trump could officially create it on inauguration day. DOGE is now headed solely by Elon Musk. The negative tenure means Ramaswamy cannot be measured in “Scaramuccis” a jo

  • Jamie Dimon on tariffs: ‘Get over it’

    Businesses worldwide and mainstream economists are fretting about higher prices as President Donald Trump unveils his tariff-heavy economic strategy. But Jamie Dimon, CEO of the world’s largest bank, believes there’s perhaps too much worrying and not enough faith in Trump’s plan.

  • Trump Strips Mike Pompeo’s Secret Service Detail Amid Iran Threats

    Mike Pompeo is the latest to have his Secret Service detail pulled by Donald Trump. A reason for the abrupt change is unclear, but The New York Times reported Pompeo still faces ongoing assassination threats for his role in the U.S. killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in 2020. “As recently as the end of last week, two separate government representatives, two separate government agencies called,” Pompeo told the Times. “They said our current assessment is that the threat level remains

  • Trump Frees Infamous Drug Mastermind After Pledging Fentanyl Crackdown

    President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued an unconditional pardon for the creator of a dark web drug marketplace, despite months of campaign tough talk toward fentanyl dealers and other traffickers. The pardon, for Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, even came on the same day he promised to impose harsh penalties on China over the country’s failure to crack down on fentanyl manufacturing. Trump announced the pardon in a Truth Social post Tuesday evening—fulfilling one of his many campaign promises—w

  • Will Donald Trump be ranked as a great president? Here’s what the research tells us

    Some presidents are considered great, others are not. What are the factors that make a difference?

  • Saudi Arabia intends to invest $600 billion in US, crown prince says during call with Trump

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said Thursday the kingdom wants to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years, comments that came after President Donald Trump earlier put a price tag on returning to the kingdom as his first foreign trip.

  • Poilievre says he's 'not aware' of more than two genders, has other priorities

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he is only aware of two genders — male and female — and that the government should leave questions of gender identity alone.

  • Trump says he is not sure US should be spending anything on NATO

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not sure the United States should be spending anything on NATO, telling reporters the U.S. was protecting NATO members, but they were "not protecting us." Trump repeated demands that other members of the transatlantic alliance spend 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense – a huge increase from the current 2% goal and a level that no NATO country, including the United States, currently reaches. "I'm not sure we should be spending anything, but we should certainly be helping them," Trump told reporters after signing an executive order in the Oval Office.