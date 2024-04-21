US aid for Ukraine is welcome, but the wider West must step up

Flags flutter as pro-Ukrainian supporters demonstrate outside the U.S. Capitol after the U.S. House of Representatives voted on legislation providing $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The unblocking of the US aid package for Ukraine has come at a critical time for the war-torn nation, as Russia prepares to use better weather to mount a new offensive. After months of dithering amid bipartisan bickering on Capitol Hill, the House of Representatives on Saturday finally approved billions of dollars in new military assistance.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky described the support as “vital” to keep the war from expanding and save many lives. The Russians took the opposite view, saying it would prolong the conflict and lead to more damage and casualties.

The easiest way to avoid that would be for Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces. But since that is not going to happen, the West needs to continue demonstrating a united front against Russian aggression – something that was in danger of being undermined by the Washington stand-off.

However, it is one thing to end the political machinations and another to ensure the speedy despatch of new weapons to Ukraine. There is no reason why this cannot start almost immediately if the political will is there, yet it remains unclear when the aid will arrive. The package will now go to the Senate, which is expected to pass it within days before President Biden signs it into law.

As well as replenishing weapons stocks and ammunition systems, the aid will take the form of around £7 billion of economic assistance in “forgivable loans” which do not need to be paid back. Ukrainian soldiers are having to ration artillery shells even as the Russians are stepping up production and importing munitions from Iran, North Korea and China. But air defences remain a problem for Kyiv, and there is little indication that these will be improved significantly.

Some analysts worry that the extra military aid will help Ukraine hold the line but not push the Russians back, embedding a stalemate that has already taken hold. The Americans are also once again taking on a disproportionately large financial burden to help protect a European country whose closer neighbours need to do far more. The arguments in Washington over how much should be given and for how long have not been settled.

Although the package passed through the House by a comfortable margin, opposition among some Republicans remains strong. More were against the legislation than in favour of it. These divisions will only become more intense as the presidential election approaches.