US Air Force says drones spotted near 3 bases in England last week

Danica Kirka
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a number of small drones were detected last week around three bases in eastern England that are used by American forces.

The drones were spotted between Wednesday and Friday near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. They were actively monitored after they were seen in the vicinity of and over the three bases, U.S. Air Forces Europe said in a statement.

The Air Force didn’t identify who was behind the incursions, but said base officials determined there was no impact on residents or critical infrastructure.

Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the U.S. Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe. Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and Feltwell is a hub for housing, schools and other services.

“To protect operational security, we do not discuss our specific force protection measures but retain the right to protect the installation,” the Air Force said. “We continue to monitor our airspace and are working with host-nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets.”

While it is unclear whether the drones had hostile intent, the incidents came during a week that saw the most significant escalation of hostilities in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion nearly three years ago.

For the first time, Ukraine struck targets inside Russia with intermediate range missiles supplied by the U.S. and Britain after President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorized use of the weapons.

In response, Russia launched a new intermediate range ballistic missile at Ukraine, and President Vladimir Putin said his country had the right to strike nations that allow their weapons to be used against Russia.

Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell, located close to one another in the counties of Suffolk and Norfolk, are Royal Air Force bases used primarily by the U.S. Air Force.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said “we take threats seriously and maintain robust measures” at military installations.

“This includes counter drone security capabilities. We won’t comment further on security procedures,” it said.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • NATO and Ukraine to hold emergency talks after Russia's hypersonic missile attack

    NATO and Ukraine are set to hold emergency talks after Russia attacked a military facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro using an experimental, hypersonic ballistic missile.

  • Analysis-Putin sends a missile message to the West: 'Back off'

    Vladimir Putin's hypersonic missile carried a simple message to the West over Ukraine: back off, and if you don't, Russia reserves the right to hit U.S. and British military facilities. Russia fired a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as "Oreshnik", or Hazel Tree, at Ukraine on Thursday in what Putin said was a direct response to strikes on Russia by Ukrainian forces with U.S. and British missiles.

  • Retired general on how the US can convince Putin he cannot win war in Ukraine

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark speaks with CNNs Fredricka Whitfield about Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine.

  • Republican senator says he thinks North American trade pact will protect Canada from Trump's tariffs

    As Canadian officials brace for president-elect Donald Trump to impose punishing global tariffs, a Republican senator from Idaho says he thinks the current North American free trade pact will protect Canada from those tariffs.In an interview with CBC's The House, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch said that "Republicans generally are free trade. On the other hand, you do sometimes have to level the playing field."Trump has called for a minimum tariff of 10 per cent on all imports entering the United States. Ac

  • Some seniors outraged over being left out of federal plan to dole out $250 cheques

    Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in

  • 'Probably Illegal': Law Professor Spots 1 Trump Move That Could Be 'Very Destructive'

    New York University law school Professor Ryan Goodman said the president-elect's reported plan "smacks of political retribution."

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • Trump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election

    Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Bessent, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million.

  • What do we know about the North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia?

    Social media users have been circulating several videos and photos that they say show North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in the Russian region of Kursk. Western and South Korean intelligence services started to report in October that North Korea was planning to send between 10,000 and 12,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. While it is likely that the North Korean soldiers are on the ground in Russia, the experts who spoke to our team said that most of the photos and v

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • What’s next for Kamala Harris?

    Questions are swirling over Vice President Harris’s next move as she readies to exit the White House in the wake of her loss to President-elect Trump. Early polling suggests Democrats want to see Harris back in the running for the Oval Office in 2028, despite her defeat this cycle. But some in the party speculate the vice…

  • White House: Trump Team Still Hasn’t Signed Transition Docs

    A White House administration official says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team still hasn’t signed the key documents needed to facilitate the transfer of power. Responding to questions from NBC reporter Monica Alba, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday that the president-elect’s representatives still have not completed the necessary memoranda of understanding (MOU) to begin the transition process. “As you know, the president, President Biden, met

  • Elon Musk's Weird Obsession With Keir Starmer Is Showing No Sign Of Going Away

    The tech billionaire can't stop posting about the Labour leader.

  • Bernice King ‘glad’ Trump inauguration taking place on MLK day

    Bernice King, the youngest child of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said that she’s “glad” President-elect Trump’s inauguration is on the same day as MLK Day, despite that she didn’t want Trump to win the presidential election, The Independent reported. “I’m glad that if it was going to happen, it happened on the King holiday,…

  • Critics Call BS On Lara Trump's 'Gas-Lighting' Vow About Donald Trump

    The Republican National Committee co-chair offered advice to those who fear her father-in-law, but people weren't buying it.

  • Chinese Marines are becoming more like US Marines, while the USMC returns to its roots

    China's Marine Corps (PLANMC) is stealing a page from the US Marines as it prepares for amphibious operations around the world.

  • Joe Rogan Accuses Biden of Wanting to Spark ‘World War III’

    Joe Rogan suggested that President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are looking to start “World War III” as Biden makes his way out of office. . A slew of U.S.-supplied missiles were fired deep into Russian territory after Biden recently lifted his ban on Ukraine using them to target Russia. The change of policy came after Russia deployed North Korean troops to the battlefields of the Kursk region—a move Biden’s administration viewed as a significant escalation of war that de

  • Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk joke about purchasing MSNBC

    Donald Trump Jr. and tech billionaire Elon Musk joked on Friday about purchasing MSNBC. It started with Trump Jr., President-elect Trump’s oldest son, sharing a meme about MSNBC being up for sale. Trump Jr. quote-tweeted the meme Friday on X and said “Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!” “How much does it cost,”…

  • Hidden Bank of Canada clues point to another big cut: CIBC economists

    New CIBC analysis identifies patterns in the BoC’s language and behaviour that may define its intentions in spite of its “cautious communications approach.”