This US airline will be the first to offer nonstop flights from New York to Tokyo

American Airlines will be the first U.S. carrier to serve Tokyo from New York when it launches service to Haneda from JFK on June 28.

“This new service will complement flights offered by our joint business partner, Japan Airlines, giving more ways for our customers travel between the U.S. and Japan,” Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning said in a statement.

Travelers from JFK would previously have had to fly All Nippon Airways (ANA) or Japan Airlines, or connect through another city to reach Tokyo.

Tickets for the flights went on sale on Feb. 26.

The Japan-bound flight will depart JFK at 11:25 a.m. and arrive in Haneda at 2:30 p.m. the next day. The return flight leaves Haneda at 4:30 p.m. daily and arrives at JFK at 4:35 p.m. the same day. Flights take about 12 hours and 50 minutes between the two airports, but because they cross the international dateline, it seems like the return to the US takes no time at all.

United Airlines offers direct flights from Newark to Narita, Japan.

