US airstrike in Somalia kills two Al-Shabaab members, including top commander

File photo of security forces outside a building which was attacked by suspected Al Shabaab militants in Mogadishu, Somalia, taken on February 21, 2023.

The United States military said Thursday it carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia, killing two members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group, including a senior commander. The strike, conducted in coordination with Somalia’s federal government, targeted an area southwest of Quyno Barrow on Tuesday, according to US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

The US military said Thursday it had killed two members of the jihadist Al-Shabaab group in southern Somalia in an airstrike.

The strike took place on Tuesday about 10 kilometers (six miles) southwest of the town of Quyno Barrow, south of Mogadishu, the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) said in a statement.

The strike was conducted "in coordination" with Somalia's federal government, it said.

"The command will continue to assess the results of the operation and provide additional information as appropriate," the statement said, providing no further details.

The Somalian government issued a statement lauding a "meticulously planned operation" that was conducted alongside "international partners" in the same district.

That statement said the operation "has successfully eliminated the terrorist ring leader Mohamed Mire Jama, also known as Abu Abdirahman, in the Kunyo-Barow district of Lower Shabelle province."

