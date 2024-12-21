US animal lab from which monkeys escaped accused of widespread abuse

The US Department of Agriculture is investigating allegations from an animal rights organisation concerning Alpha Genesis Incorporated (AGI), the animal experimentation facility and breeder, from which 43 monkeys escaped last month.

AGI is accused of “abuse and neglect”, and of violations of the Animal Welfare Act, as leaked documents show that between 2021 and 2023, multiple primates held at AGI centres endured preventable traumatic injuries and deaths.

The emails, veterinary reports and photos were passed to Peta by a veterinary whistleblower who alleges neglect, incompetence and a culture of disregard for animal welfare at AGI’s Yemassee and Hampton primate centres in South Carolina.

Records reveal at least 82 monkeys were injured or died from trauma due to unsafe equipment, inadequate care and untreated health conditions.

The revelations include that in December 2022, a young long-tailed macaque was found dead in his enclosure with his arm stuck in a chain-link fence in front of a heater. The AGI necropsy report cites entrapment and dehydration as the cause of death and notes that staff had not checked the pen since the afternoon prior.

In May 2022, an infant strangled herself to death with a piece of gauze used to secure a water bottle. An email from a clinical veterinarian to staff notes that the bottles being used did not fit their holders properly so had been tied to the crates rather than secured with clips.

In May 2021, a monkey died having sustained a fractured leg and dislocated knee after she had become caught in a slide bolt lock known to cause problems for the animals. Monkeys also reportedly suffered from chronic malnutrition andf died of hyperthermia and heatstroke, as well as from infectious diseases such as campylobacter.

The complaint to the USDA from Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) includes 270 pages of evidence, cites “the pain, psychological anguish, and misery suffered by monkeys at AGI”, and also alleges a lack of qualified personnel caring for the primates.

In November 2022, a pregnant monkey at AGI’s Hampton facility was experiencing a traumatic birth with staff forced to perform emergency surgery. However, there was no experienced anaesthetist present and crucial medical equipment was missing. In the time it took to gather these, the monkey’s uterus had ruptured and adhered to her organs. She was euthanised.

An attending vet said in an email: “I nearly had a full-blown meltdown today and I am wanting to know if I’m overreacting or not regarding the inability to provide minimal standards of care in these situations.” The vet continued: “I’m pissed that I don’t have any adequate staff when this stuff comes up, and it’s such a systemic problem here at AGI.”

An outside consultant who reviewed the incident said: “The lack of trained personnel at HPC is unacceptable.”

Internal documents also reveal monkeys sustained injuries as a result of incorrect handling, including broken arms and fingers, and tongues that were severed. In February 2021, a monkey’s tail was torn to the bone during capture. Further deaths occurred due to unsecured cages and monkeys fighting, as well as numerous escapes. Of the 43 monkeys that escaped AGI Yemassee on 7 November, due to a gate left unlocked, four remain free.

Lyndsay Cole, assistant director of public affairs for the agriculture department, said: “We can confirm that we recently received a complaint from Peta with detailed allegations about that facility. We take all complaints seriously and look into the allegations to determine whether there are Animal Welfare Act noncompliances that need to be addressed.”

Dr Alka Chandna, a Peta vice-president, said: “The allegations brought forward by a whistleblower reveal systemic problems at Alpha Genesis. These are not the result of isolated incidents or a few bad actors. Neglect and disregard for the wellbeing of the animals in their care are not anomalies but appear to be woven into the very fabric of Alpha Genesis’s operations.”

Alpha Genesis has a history of animal welfare violations. The USDA, which oversees the implementation of the Animal Welfare Act, has conducted 33 inspections since 2014 and has found six critical violations resulting in three enforcement actions. However, Peta says recent revelations raises questions about their efficacy.

Chandna said: “USDA inspections can last as little as eight hours at facilities like Alpha Genesis, where thousands of monkeys are confined. Such a limited timeframe is wholly insufficient and raises serious concerns about the agency’s ability to fulfil its mandate to ensure the humane treatment of animals under its jurisdiction.”

Alpha Genesis is registered with the USDA as a primate breeder and supplier, as well as providing pre-clinical trial services for drug development. Its website says the company “provides the highest quality non-human primate products and bioresearch services worldwide”. AGI also holds $19m in US National Institutes of Health contracts.

The NIH did not respond to requests to comment.

Primates are commonly used in toxicology testing and infectious diseases research. Proponents say their use is essential for the development of medicines.

Dr Jarrod Bailey, director of medical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, said: “Many monkeys are used in experiments in an attempt to understand the human brain, or diseases like HIV/Aids and Alzheimer’s. However, overwhelming evidence shows this is futile.

“Witness the lack of safe, effective new drugs and vaccines for neurodegenerative diseases, HIV/Aids, stroke, et cetera, despite decades of effort and billions in investments.”

The USDA is also reviewing additional allegations concerning the deaths of 20 long-tailed macaques at AGI Yemassee on 25 November, from a heater malfunction.

Alpha Genesis has not responded to requests to comment.