US appeals court halts enforcement of anti-money laundering law

Nate Raymond
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in this illustration

By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has halted enforcement of an anti-money laundering law that requires corporate entities to disclose the identities of their real beneficial owners to the U.S. Treasury Department ahead of a deadline for most companies to do so.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Thursday reinstated a nationwide injunction that had been issued earlier this month by a federal judge in Texas who had concluded the Corporate Transparency Act was unconstitutional.

The order marked a change of course for the court. On Monday, a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit at the urging of the U.S. Department of Justice put the injunction on hold while the government appealed the Texas judge's decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

But a different panel will ultimately decide whether to uphold the judge's ruling, and in Thursday's order, the court said it decided to keep enforcement of the law paused "to preserve the constitutional status quo while the merits panel considers the parties' weighty substantive arguments."

Most companies had before Thursday's order faced a Jan. 13 deadline to submit their initial reports to the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The injunction had been obtained by the National Federation of Independent Business, which along with several small businesses challenged the law through lawyers at the conservative Center for Individual Rights.

"Given that we have established that the CTA is likely unconstitutional, this intrusive form of government surveillance should be halted until the law's fate is finally resolved," Todd Gaziano, the Center for Individual Rights' president, said in a statement.

FinCEN did not respond to requests for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the law, which was enacted in 2021, corporations and LLCs were required to report information concerning their beneficial owners to FinCEN, which collects and analyzes information about financial transactions to combat money laundering and other crimes.

The measure's supporters said it was designed to address the country's growing popularity as a venue for criminals to launder illicit funds by setting up entities like limited liability companies under state laws without disclosing their involvement.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas, on Dec. 3 ruled Congress had no authority under its powers to regulate commerce, taxes and foreign affairs to adopt the "quasi-Orwellian statute" and that it likely violated states' rights under the U.S. Constitution's Tenth Amendment.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s DOGE Guy Sparks MAGA Civil War With Slam on American Culture

    That’s one way to tick off your supporters. Donald Trump’s DOGE appointee Vivek Ramaswamy set MAGA social media alight Thursday after he called U.S. culture “mediocre” in a screed that disparaged prom queens, high school jocks, and even “Saturday morning cartoons.” The controversial post came amid debate on whether the U.S. should continue approving H-1B visas to foreign workers or not. Ramaswamy made clear he favors the program, concluding modern day Americans simply aren’t focussed enough to c

  • Chuck Schumer Reveals Stealth Dem Plan to Block MAGA Revolution

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has revealed the Democratic Party’s secret weapon in fighting a rearguard action against Donald Trump’s MAGA offensive. The Democrats are holding onto one last hope after a disastrous election in which they lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. For the past four years, President Joe Biden, Schumer, and his colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been quietly stacking the federal judiciary with liberal-minded judges knowing t

  • Don Jr. Parades New Girlfriend at Mar-a-Lago Family Christmas Dinner

    Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr

  • Trump tells 37 people with sentences commuted by Biden to ‘go to hell’ in lengthy Christmas post

    President-elect Trump on Wednesday used a lengthy Christmas Day social media post to tell the 37 people who had their death sentences commuted by President Biden to “go to hell.” “Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon…

  • Trump wants federal workers back in the office. It may be a tall task.

    President-elect Donald Trump warned federal employees last week that they must return to the office - or else “they’re going to be dismissed.” The threat was the latest and loudest signal yet that Trump, his allies and Republicans in Congress are committed to ending a remote-work culture that became widespread for the civil service of 2.3 million during the coronavirus pandemic but that many conservatives now decry as an outdated taxpayer-funded perk that has hurt performance across the governme

  • Trump Threatens to Take Over Canada, Panama Canal, Greenland in Christmas Day Message

    The president-elect referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor" of Canada

  • Trudeau’s Crisis Puts Spotlight on Succession Rules for Canada’s Liberals

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil that’s threatening to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has members of his political party poring over the rulebook for replacing him.Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayTrudeau is under mounting pressure from elected lawmakers in his ruling Liberal Party to leave after nine years in power. Some have warned that if he stays, they face the prospect of a crushing defeat to the Conservative Party in next year’s election.

  • Right-Wing Media’s Hilarious Self-Own Over Tulsi Gabbard

    A writer for the right-wing National Review has eviscerated his own magazine for two editorials it ran in support of Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for head of national intelligence. The conservative-media stalwart had previously published pieces by former CIA counterterrorism director Bernard Hudson and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) arguing that decades of instability in the Middle East have eroded Americans’ faith in the intelligence community. Gabbard, a former House Democra

  • Republicans Reject Trump Twice In A Week

    The president-elect still rules the GOP, just maybe not with an iron fist.

  • India alleges widespread trafficking of international students through Canada to U.S.

    OTTAWA — Indian law enforcement agencies say they are investigating alleged links between dozens of colleges in Canada and two "entities" in Mumbai accused of illegally ferrying students across the Canada-United States border.

  • China probes personal disputes after mass killings. Many fear further infringement on freedoms

    BANGKOK (AP) — The order came from the top.

  • Conspiracy Theorists Get Christmas Present from Secretive Group

    It’s a Christmas present every conspiracy theorist will welcome–or think is part of an elaborate plot. A European politician from (where else?) the military-industrial complex will soon lead the ultra-secretive Bilderberg Group. The clandestine group, which holds annual meetings previously attended by figures like Henry Kissinger, Bill Gates, and the Clintons, announced that Jens Stoltenberg will soon co-chair its “steering committee.”

  • Trump picks ambassador to Panama, knocks Central American country and China in Christmas messages

    The announcement of his pick for ambassador comes after Trump threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal.

  • Putin's Spokesperson Refuses To Respond To Claims Russia Accidentally Shot Down Airliner

    An Azerbaijan plane crashed in Kazakhstan and killed 38 people on Wednesday.

  • Ukraine war shows NATO's biggest problem isn't its strategy, think tank argues

    NATO's strategy is sound but its allies lack the arsenals and manufacturing needed to carry it out in a long war, a new report found.

  • 68-year-old congresswoman says she's retiring to 'set a better example' amid concern over aging politicians

    The average American retires at age 62, but in Congress, many lawmakers hang around well past their 70s.

  • Congress stripped IRS of another $20 billion in government shutdown fight

    Congress revoked an additional $20 billion from the Internal Revenue Service last week when lawmakers averted a government shutdown, a cut that may undo many of President Joe Biden’s efforts to improve customer service at the tax agency and train fresh scrutiny on wealthy tax cheats. Biden and congressional Democrats gave the IRS $80 billion in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, but Congress rescinded $20 billion as part of a 2023 budget deal. Shortly afterward, Republicans vowed they’d be back f

  • Putin says there is no time to sign new Ukraine gas transit deal this year

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there was no time left this year to sign a new Ukrainian gas transit deal, and laid the blame firmly on Ukraine for refusing to extend the agreement that brings gas to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria. "They announced that they would not renew the contract," Putin said, adding that Kyiv was punishing Europe by the move. The current five-year gas transit deal between Russia and Ukraine expires in the end of the year.

  • Trump has pressed for voting changes. GOP majorities in Congress will try to make that happen

    Republicans plan to move quickly in their effort to overhaul the nation’s voting procedures, seeing an opportunity with control of the White House and both chambers of Congress to push through long-sought changes that include voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements. In the new year, Republicans will be under pressure to address Trump’s desires to change how elections are run in the U.S., something he continues to promote despite his win in November. The main legislation that Republicans expect to push will be versions of the American Confidence in Elections Act and the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, said GOP Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, chair of the Committee on House Administration, which handles election-related legislation.

  • These are the missile cruisers the US Navy spent $1.84 billion to upgrade just to throw them away

    The Navy decommissioned four of its upgraded Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers before even deploying.