US approves potential sale of Lockheed, Northrop Grumman systems to Egypt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corp's defense systems to Egypt, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.

The State Department has approved the possible sale of Lockheed's fast missile craft modernization estimated at $625 million and the potential sale of Northrop Grumman's AN/TPS-78 Long Range Radar and related support estimated at $304 million, the agency said in two separate statements.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil; writing by Susan Heavey; and Leslie Adler