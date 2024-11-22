US approves New York plan to impose $9 Manhattan congestion fee starting Jan. 5

(Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it has approved New York's plan to begin imposing a $9 congestion mitigation charge for driving in Manhattan starting on Jan. 5, a move aimed at raising billions for mass transit and cutting traffic.

The congestion charge, the first of its kind in the United States, was revived last week by Governor Kathy Hochul after she had put it on indefinite hold in June. New York plans to charge a $9 toll during daytime hours for passenger vehicles driving in Manhattan south of 60th Street after scrapping an earlier plan to charge $15 that would have started on June 30.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)