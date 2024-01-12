US assistance to Ukraine has halted: White House

STORY: Negotiations are continuing in Washington over an aid package that could be tied to an overhaul of border security measures.

In nearly two years of war that ensued Russia's invasion, Ukraine has been dependent on Western financial aid. The government received more than $73 billion from its Western allies in 2022 and 2023.

However, uncertainty hangs over its outlook this year as more than $110 billion in financing was delayed due to political bickering in the European Union and the United States.