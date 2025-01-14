US Attorney Dawn Ison to step down from role, reflects on career in her hometown
The top federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Michigan announced she will be leaving her post before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h
The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.
A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle
No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.
A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.
"People don't understand the consequences."
It's all reality TV at this point.
Donald Trump lashed out at Jack Smith in a borderline incoherent late-night rant after the special counsel released a report finding Trump was part of an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Apparently confusing Smith’s criminal case with an earlier investigation by a select committee of the House of Representatives, the president-elect wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of hi
Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli
Trump wants to take Greenland from Denmark, make Canada the 51st state and retake the Panama Canal, threats reflecting his view that might makes right.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth asked Trump's defense secretary pick to name at least one country in ASEAN. He couldn't.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) raised questions Tuesday about President-elect Trump’s choices to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) amid fallout from special counsel Jack Smith’s report about the former president’s involvement in the 2021 Capitol insurrection. “DOJ’s exhaustive and independent investigation reached the same essential conclusions as the Select Committee. All this DOJ evidence must…
Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
The president-elect has trolled his former rival at the polls by posting a viral meme parodying a conversation he had with his Democratic predecessor at the late Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Donald Trump shared the video via Truth Social on Sunday, which features himself chatting cordially with President Barack Obama while the two men were sat on the pews during Thursday’s service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. In the doctored audio, Obama is heard congratulating Trump on his recent wi
After a battle in Russia's snowy western region of Kursk this week, Ukrainian special forces scoured the bodies of more than a dozen slain North Korean enemy soldiers. But it is among mounting evidence from the battlefield, intelligence reports and testimonies of defectors that some North Korean soldiers are resorting to extreme measures as they support Russia's three-year war with Ukraine. "Self-detonation and suicides: that's the reality about North Korea," said Kim, a 32-year-old former North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2022, requesting he only be identified by his surname due to fears of reprisals against his family left in the North.
OTTAWA — A new poll suggests that Liberal supporters prefer Mark Carney as their next leader over a field of potential candidates.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge said Monday that the Justice Department can release special counsel Jack Smith’s investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case.
Given Trump's narrow Congressional majorities and broad promises, he is likely to fail.
Apparently President-elect Donald Trump knows how to put out the fires still raging in and around Los Angeles. But he won't tell us.